News

Drake Star Partners: Q1 2022 games industry deals casts shadow over entirety of 2021

More deals in mobile than any other gaming segment

Drake Star Partners: Q1 2022 games industry deals casts shadow over entirety of 2021
By , Staff Writer

Drake Star has published its latest edition of its Global Gaming Industry Report, which provides insight into deals in the gaming industry during Q1 2022.

The total disclosed deal value so far this year has been $98.7 billion, which already surpasses the value for 2021 in its entirety, where deals reached $85.4 billion across 1,159 deals, with $15.5 billion from mobile.

In large part, the current 2022 figure comes from announcements of Microsoft’s $68.9 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard and Take-Two’s $11.8 billion acquisition of Zynga. Post-acquisition, Drake Star’s report notes that Microsoft will become the third-largest gaming company, with the acquisition being the biggest to date in the industry.

First-quarter deals

Of the deals made in the first quarter of the year, more were made in the mobile space than in any other gaming segment. Mobile also came in second for deal value at $12.7 billion. In terms of the number of deals announced by one company, Tencent placed on top with five in the first quarter of 2022.

Private blockchain and NFT gaming companies have also raised $1.2 billion in the first quarter with the most active investors being Animoca Brands, Alameda Research / FTX, and Shima Capital. Animoca Brands also had the largest funding round in the category, raising $359 million so far this year.

It's not only games companies that are acquiring game studios however. Netflix has upped it's activity in the games industry and has recently acquired Next Games for $72 million, followed by Boss Fight Entertainment a few weeks later as the company doubles down on its gaming activities.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Jan 12th, 2022

Mobile games deals reached $15.5 billion in 2021, says Drake Star

News Jul 2nd, 2021

$60 billion worth of deals in the games industry have already taken place in 2021

News Jun 3rd, 2021

Game deals in 2021 have reached $49 billion in value so far

Feature Apr 12th, 2022

The mobile games industry glossary

News Mar 1st, 2022

Mobile games investments surpassed $741 million in Q4 2021

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies