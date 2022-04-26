Hill Climb Racing zooms to two billion installs

Jaakko Kylmäoja is the CEO of Fingersoft. He joined the company in 2013 as a product director

Today (Tuesday April 26), Fingersoft has announced it has surpassed of two billion downloads across its Hill Climb Racing IP.

The Finnish studio launched the original Hill Climb Racing in 2012 and its sequel came four years later. There is also an Android version available in China published with MyGamez that has reached over half a billion downloads.

A steady climb

Hill Climb Racing has reached this milestone on the year of its 10th anniversary, in which time it has grown from a one-man company to a games studio with over 100 employees.

The IP reached one billion downloads in 2018 and has gained steam since, accelerating to its second billion installs two years faster. The three titles have made more than €180 million ($192 million) in revenue cumulatively.

"We first launched Hill Climb Racing in 2012, which makes us quite the veterans in the mobile gaming industry already. However, it seems the charm of Hill Climb Racing shows no signs of fading, and out of the two billion installs more than 1.5 billion have been for Hill Climb Racing alone,” said Fingersoft CEO Jaakko Kylmäoja.

Over the course of 2021, Hill Climb Racing 2 gained roughly 70 million new players with 1.35 million daily average users. It introduced asynchronous multiplayer features to the series with teams, leagues, and LiveOps events.

Kylmäoja added: "It is wonderful to see how our games still appeal to players after all these years, and that new players keep joining our community. To all of our players, we say thank you, two billion times and more."

Fingersoft published its latest game, Boom Karts – its first title outside of the Hill Climb Racing franchise – in 2021, and is currently developing more projects.

