News

Hill Climb Racing zooms to two billion installs

Milestone reached as studio and IP approach 10th anniversary

Hill Climb Racing zooms to two billion installs
By , Staff Writer

Today (Tuesday April 26), Fingersoft has announced it has surpassed of two billion downloads across its Hill Climb Racing IP.

The Finnish studio launched the original Hill Climb Racing in 2012 and its sequel came four years later. There is also an Android version available in China published with MyGamez that has reached over half a billion downloads.

A steady climb

Hill Climb Racing has reached this milestone on the year of its 10th anniversary, in which time it has grown from a one-man company to a games studio with over 100 employees.

The IP reached one billion downloads in 2018 and has gained steam since, accelerating to its second billion installs two years faster. The three titles have made more than €180 million ($192 million) in revenue cumulatively.

"We first launched Hill Climb Racing in 2012, which makes us quite the veterans in the mobile gaming industry already. However, it seems the charm of Hill Climb Racing shows no signs of fading, and out of the two billion installs more than 1.5 billion have been for Hill Climb Racing alone,” said Fingersoft CEO Jaakko Kylmäoja.

Over the course of 2021, Hill Climb Racing 2 gained roughly 70 million new players with 1.35 million daily average users. It introduced asynchronous multiplayer features to the series with teams, leagues, and LiveOps events.

Kylmäoja added: "It is wonderful to see how our games still appeal to players after all these years, and that new players keep joining our community. To all of our players, we say thank you, two billion times and more."

Fingersoft published its latest game, Boom Karts – its first title outside of the Hill Climb Racing franchise – in 2021, and is currently developing more projects.

Meta Audience Network strategic partner manager Shri Gunasekera recently spoke with Fingersoft ad monetisation manager Otto Simola about the Hill Climb Racing series and its changes over the years, such as how when the game was first launched, "there was only one currency, coins, and the whole economy was based on that".


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

1 Interview Apr 30th, 2018

Fingersoft's Hill Climb Racing franchise rolls past one billion downloads

News Jan 26th, 2017

Fingersoft's Hill Climb Racing 2 speeds past 40 million downloads in first two months

Job News Jun 30th, 2021

Fingersoft name Jaakko Kylmäoja as permanent CEO

News Sep 8th, 2021

Fingersoft offers employees 80% work for 90% pay

News Jul 14th, 2021

Disney Emoji Blitz strikes 40 million downloads

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies