News

William Ding steps down from corporate roles at NetEase subsidiary

Relinquishing roles as legal representative, general manager and director of subsidiary

William Ding steps down from corporate roles at NetEase subsidiary
By , Staff Writer

NetEase CEO William Ding has stepped down from his position as media subsidiary Beijing NetEase Media Co’s legal representative, general manager and director of subsidiary.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, this action by Ding, 50, fits with a recent trend amongst tech leaders – cutting back on corporate duties after changes in Beijing have impeded sales.

Ding has now been replaced by Li Li, chief executive of Cayman Islands-incorporated NetEase Media. The firm described this as a "normal" business operation change.

The winds of change

Previously, given the lax regulations and easy funding, China’s tech industry had seen extreme growth. When NetEase reported its Q4 and full-year financial results for 2021, mobile games were revealed to have accounted for 70.4 per cent of the overall yearly revenue at roughly $9.6 billion. Meanwhile, Tencent games revenue increased by 9.9 per cent in 2021 to almost $33 billion.

More recently, however, China has been making a number of changes to its approach to gaming and more companies are now aligning with government priorities. The stepping down of tech billionaires from corporate duties can be seen in cases such as ByteDance’s Zhang Yiming, ID.com’s Richard Liu Qiangdong, and former Kuaishou Technology chief Su Hua.

This month, Tencent announced plans to shut down one of its services that allows China-based gamers access to overseas games days before China issued new regulations prohibiting the livestreaming of unauthorised video games.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

as News Sep 1st, 2021

NetEase sees Q2 2021 profits rise 14% to $1.7 billion

as News Jul 23rd, 2019

NetEase opens Montreal studio

as News May 17th, 2018

NetEase profits tumble 20% in Q1 as Onmyoji and New Ghost lose traction

as News Nov 11th, 2016

NetEase hits $1.38 billion in sales as Fantasy Westward Journey continues to deliver

as News Oct 27th, 2016

Tencent and NetEase CEOs in top five of Forbes' China Rich List with combined worth of $39.7 billion

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies