News

AppLovin acquires Wordle! (no, not that one)

Wordle! iOS game, released in 2016, now managed by Lion Studios Plus

AppLovin acquires Wordle! (no, not that one)
By , Editor

Steven Cravotta’s Wordle!, published on iOS on April 24 2022 and not Josh Wardle’s recent breakaway hit, has been acquired by AppLovin for an undisclosed amount.

As reported by TechCrunch, neither AppLovin nor Cravotta commented on the deal terms, however it was confirmed that AppLovin’s Lion Studios Plus is now managing the title.

Wordle! received a dramatic spike in interest following the now-New York Times owned browser game created by Josh Wardle – increasing from a handful of downloads a day to over 40,000. According to Sensor Tower, Wordle! has seen around 18.9 million downloads.

Cravotta told TechCrunch: “It just sat in my developer account for the longest time getting maybe one to two downloads a day for six years… until all this craziness happened.”

Josh Wardle – creator of yes, that Wordle – spoke at GDC 2022 about refusing to follow best practice for browser games, and the weight of Wordle’s popularity and the influx of mobile clones that influenced his decision to sell to the New York Times.

Tags:
Khai Trung Le
Khai Trung Le
Editor

Related Articles

Mobile Mavens Jan 21st, 2022

Mobile Mavens: expert predictions for the future of the mobile games industry

News Jan 4th, 2022

AppLovin finalises $1 billion acquisition of MoPub from Twitter

Interview Dec 22nd, 2021

AppLovin's Daniel Tchernahovsky on its $1 billion MoPub acquisition

News Oct 7th, 2021

AppLovin purchases MoPub from Twitter for $1 billion cash

News Feb 4th, 2021

AppLovin set to acquire Adjust for $1 billion

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies