NetEase Games launches first US studio

NetEase Games has announced the founding of its first US-based first-party studio, Jackalope Games, in Austin, Texas.

Surprisingly, with mobile representing $9.6 billion of NetEase’s $13.75 billion revenue in 2021 – almost 70 per cent – Jackalope Games will be working exclusively on PC and console titles.

Massively multiplayer merriment

Despite being based in Texas, Jackalope Games is “embracing” the virtual office and will be hiring internationally.

The studio will be led by Jack Emmert, whose portfolio includes positions on MMORPGs City of Heroes, Neverwinter, and Star Trek Online.

Emmert commented: "NetEase Games is the best possible place for me and my team to thrive. We share the same passion-- to create engaging online universes for gamers worldwide. NetEase Games is providing the support and resources needed to build a great studio and great games."

Elsewhere in the firm, CEO William Ding recently stepped down from responsibilities in NetEase subsidiaries, specifically as NetEase Media’s legal representative, general manager, and director of subsidiary.