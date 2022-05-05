News

NetEase Games launches first US studio

Despite mobile making almost 70 per cent of 2022 revenue, Jackalope Games, a NetEase Games first-party studio, will be PC and console exclusive

NetEase Games launches first US studio
By , Editor

NetEase Games has announced the founding of its first US-based first-party studio, Jackalope Games, in Austin, Texas.

Surprisingly, with mobile representing $9.6 billion of NetEase’s $13.75 billion revenue in 2021 – almost 70 per cent – Jackalope Games will be working exclusively on PC and console titles.

Massively multiplayer merriment

Despite being based in Texas, Jackalope Games is “embracing” the virtual office and will be hiring internationally.

The studio will be led by Jack Emmert, whose portfolio includes positions on MMORPGs City of Heroes, Neverwinter, and Star Trek Online.

Emmert commented: "NetEase Games is the best possible place for me and my team to thrive. We share the same passion-- to create engaging online universes for gamers worldwide. NetEase Games is providing the support and resources needed to build a great studio and great games."

Elsewhere in the firm, CEO William Ding recently stepped down from responsibilities in NetEase subsidiaries, specifically as NetEase Media’s legal representative, general manager, and director of subsidiary.


Tags:
Khai Trung Le
Khai Trung Le
Editor

Related Articles

as News May 24th, 2021

NetEase Connect 2021 showcases new mobile games including Frostpunk: Rise of City

News Oct 1st, 2020

NetEase opens pre-registrations for Badlanders

News Apr 20th, 2022

Fusebox appoints Michael Cinquemani to lead new LA-based studio

as News Apr 1st, 2022

Naruto manga publisher Shueisha launches new games division

Interview Mar 29th, 2022

Fortis: "None of this is disruptive until we release a game that causes a response. Until then, we’re just words on a page"

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies