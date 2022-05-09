It’s now or never – Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is kicking off today, and you can still join us digitally

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is kicking off today and you won’t want to miss a single second of this incredible games industry networking and learning extravaganza.

What’s happening at PG Connects Seattle today?

Doors open at 8:30 Seattle time and we’re starting off the day with a warm welcome and introduction to the conference from our very own Steel Media CEO Chris James at 9:15.

Our first day is absolutely jam-packed, and it features numerous themed tracks that you can choose from (or re-watch online at your own time if you can’t make it to all!). We have outlined them below for your convenience:

Track Room 1:

Global Trends is taking place from 9:30 to 11:50

Mastering Multiplayer, sponsored by Photon, is taking place after lunch from 14:00 to 15:00

Live Ops Landscape is taking place from 15:40 to 16:20

Track Room 2:

Marketing Mavens is taking place from 9:30 to 10:30

CFO Insider, sponsored by Pollen VC is taking place after lunch from 11:10 to 11:50

Developer Toolkit is taking place from 14:00 to 17:20

Track Room 3 (Blockchain Games NEXT Summit):

New Market Monetiser is taking place from 9:30 to 11:50

NFT Know-How, sponsored by Mythical Games, is taking place from 14:00 to 16:20

Beyond the tracks, below are other events taking place at PG Connects today:

Investor Connector is taking place from 10:00 to 13:00

The Very Big Indie Pitch is taking place from 14:00 to 17:00

The Jam City Happy Hour is taking place from 16:30 to 17:30

The Global Connects Party is taking place in the evening from 19:30 until the wee hours of the night!

Please note that all timings are shown in Pacific Standard Time.

For a more detailed view of what you can expect from today, you can view the full schedule here.

What you can expect from the two-day event:

See you at the conference!