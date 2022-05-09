News

It’s now or never – Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is kicking off today, and you can still join us digitally

There’s still time to join us at the most highly anticipated b2b mobile games industry conference of the summer!

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is kicking off today and you won’t want to miss a single second of this incredible games industry networking and learning extravaganza.

You can still join us digitally and take part in all the conference fun! There’s a limited number of tickets available, so be sure to act fast before spots run out.

The time to act is now, so you can make the most out of the two full days of endless networking opportunities with over 500 attending companies and hearing from more than 150 expert speakers across 16 diverse topic tracks. You can book out your conference time with calls and meetings through the sophisticated MeetToMatch meeting platform too! Make the most out of your PG Connects experience by signing up before time runs out.

What’s happening at PG Connects Seattle today?

Doors open at 8:30 Seattle time and we’re starting off the day with a warm welcome and introduction to the conference from our very own Steel Media CEO Chris James at 9:15.

Our first day is absolutely jam-packed, and it features numerous themed tracks that you can choose from (or re-watch online at your own time if you can’t make it to all!). We have outlined them below for your convenience:

Track Room 1:

  • Global Trends is taking place from 9:30 to 11:50
  • Mastering Multiplayer, sponsored by Photon, is taking place after lunch from 14:00 to 15:00
  • Live Ops Landscape is taking place from 15:40 to 16:20

Track Room 2:

  • Marketing Mavens is taking place from 9:30 to 10:30
  • CFO Insider, sponsored by Pollen VC is taking place after lunch from 11:10 to 11:50
  • Developer Toolkit is taking place from 14:00 to 17:20

Track Room 3 (Blockchain Games NEXT Summit):

  • New Market Monetiser is taking place from 9:30 to 11:50
  • NFT Know-How, sponsored by Mythical Games, is taking place from 14:00 to 16:20

Beyond the tracks, below are other events taking place at PG Connects today:

  • Investor Connector is taking place from 10:00 to 13:00
  • The Very Big Indie Pitch is taking place from 14:00 to 17:00
  • The Jam City Happy Hour is taking place from 16:30 to 17:30
  • The Global Connects Party is taking place in the evening from 19:30 until the wee hours of the night!

Please note that all timings are shown in Pacific Standard Time.

For a more detailed view of what you can expect from today, you can view the full schedule here.

What you can expect from the two-day event:

You can still book your ticket and join us!
Haven’t got your ticket yet but don’t want to miss out on all the incredible business opportunities? You still have time to join in on the conference action taking place over the next two days. You can connect with the global games industry and access all the conference content on demand even after May 10th, just get yourself registered over on our official conference website before it’s too late.

See you at the conference!


