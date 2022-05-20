News

Tencent revenue growth slows to a crawl following China’s crackdown on tech companies

Net profit fell to 23.4 billion yuan in Q1 2022 – down 51 per cent year-on-year from 47.8 billion yuan

Tencent revenue growth slows to a crawl following China’s crackdown on tech companies
By , Editor

Tencent Holdings has reported its slowest revenue growth on record, and cited China’s ongoing tech regulatory crackdown in a subsequent earnings call.

Revenue throughout Q1 2022 reached 135.5 billion yuan, a marginal increase from 135.3 billion yuan a year ago. As such, profit for the period was 23.4 billion yuan – a 51 per cent year-on-year decrease from 47.8 billion in 2021.

Tencent’s gaming business earnings fell around 20 per cent to 10.6 billion yuan, which the company attributed to disappointing revenue from titles including PUBG Mobile, despite signs of considerable success for Krafton, of which Tencent is Krafton’s second-largest shareholder, with 15.35 per cent.

Regulated

Tencent attributed much of their decline to China’s regulatory crackdown on tech companies, including restrictions on duration of play for children. However, there are strong signs of a reversal of China’s strongarm tactics, including the recent decision to lift its games license freeze.

Although China has Martin Lau, president of Tencent, stated in an earnings call: “For this to translate to real impact on our business, there is going to be a time lag.

“It will take some time for the corrective measures to be turned into normalised regulation, and then the specific supportive measures will be introduced. We would be working closely with regulators in the hope of seeing this transition happen.”

Tencent’s games revenue slowdown was not mirrored in the firm’s performance in 2021, which increased 9.9 per cent to almost 220 billion yuan.


Tags:
Khai Trung Le
Khai Trung Le
Editor

Related Articles

as News Aug 19th, 2021

Tencent forewarns of increased regulations and restrictions in China

as News Mar 23rd, 2022

Tencent games revenue up 9.9% in 2021 to almost $33 billion

as News Nov 12th, 2021

Tencent's international game revenue up 20% but local restrictions hit domestic growth

News Mar 25th, 2021

Tencent had profits of $19.5 billion in 2020

as News Nov 13th, 2020

Tencent generates $18.4 billion in Q3 2020

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies