News

iCandy sets sights on the metaverse with a 60% stake in Flying Sheep Studios

Total consideration for the stake is $2.14 million

Date Type Companies involved Size
June 8th, 2022 acquisition Flying Sheep Studios
iCandy Interactive 		$2.1m
iCandy sets sights on the metaverse with a 60% stake in Flying Sheep Studios
By , Staff Writer

Australian iCandy Interactive has announced the signing of a binding agreement through which a 60 per cent stake in Flying Sheep Studios is being acquired.

The total consideration for the stake is €2 million ($2.14 million), with an additional condition of the agreement being that the three Flying Sheep founders will continue to lead the studio post-acquisition for at least three years.

Utilising HTML5

Leading Flying Sheep Studios, managing director Thomas Rӧssig, technical director Daniel Nienhaus and creative director Benjamin Cid Pérez have delivered more than 200 games in collaboration with over 50 brands.

The company was founded in Germany in 2014 and, in the fiscal year ending December 2021, made more than €321,000 in revenue. Its in-house HTML5 capabilities are designed for cross-platform utility without the need for downloads, and the acquisition also gives iCandy footing in the European market.

It is iCandy's ambition to become a "AAA metaverse gaming powerhouse".

This isn't iCandy's only acquisition of the year thus far, with the games outfit also acquiring a 51 per cent stake in Singapore-based games startup Storms back in February. More recently, the Australian company revealed its appointment of four new executive team members: David Yin, Tanu Gulati, Shn Juay, and Alvin Chin.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

as News Feb 8th, 2022

iCandy Interactive acquires 51% stake in hypercasual games startup Storms

as News Nov 19th, 2021

iCandy acquires Lemon Sky Studios for $32.4 million, raises $29.1 million

as News May 21st, 2018

Alien Path publisher iCandy buys Indonesian Hollywhoot developer Joyseed

as News Nov 15th, 2017

Animoca Brands sells entire portfolio of 318 casual games to iCandy Interactive for $3.8 million

Job News Apr 5th, 2022

iCandy Interactive appoints four new execs

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies