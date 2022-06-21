News

Square Enix invests in cloud gaming company Blacknut

Strategic investment intended to support Square Enix's "vision for the future of gaming"

Blacknut, an independent cloud-gaming provider, have announced a strategic investment by Japanese company Square Enix as it looks to meet the demand for cloud gaming services.

This investment, of undisclosed amount, will support ongoing research and development, accelerate the market reach of Blacknut’s B2B solution, and further expand Blacknut’s catalogue of games.

Blacknut CEO Olivier Avaro stated: “We are very proud to welcome Square Enix, a company that’s genre defining franchises continue to win over generations of gamers. Its decision to invest in Blacknut is a real endorsement of our vision, technology, and market approach. Square Enix understands the potential of cloud gaming, as players continue to transition away from physical formats, finding new ways to deliver disruptive gaming experiences from the cloud.”

Hideaki Uehara, director of business development, Square Enix, added: “Blacknut is a company at the forefront of cloud gaming, with a unique combination of technical expertise and a vision for the future of gaming... We are excited by the potential of cloud gaming and this partnership will allow us to stay on top of new developments in the space, as well as expedite our future growth.”

Square Enix’s next mobile release, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, will be released later this year. Earlier this month, the company announced the development of an NFT ecosystem with Animoca Brands.


