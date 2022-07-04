Solsten: Keep your thinking "human-centric" if you want Web3 to flourish

Pocket Gamer Connects – Europe's leading mobile games industry conference – returns to North America as we bring the conference series to Toronto, Canada! We're bringing an array of incredible speakers, industry experts, and unparalled networking opportunities to the Sheraton Centre on July 6-7 2022.

Brian Heimann, head of marketing at Solsten, will be discussing how vital it is to maintain a human-centric perspective as we push forwards with Web3 development. Hyper-personalised player experiences can lead the way towards mass adoption in Web3, as physical and digital worlds collide.

PocketGamer.biz: What was the fundamental appeal of the mobile games industry that brought you to it?

Brian Heimann: Rampant technological innovation and design breakthroughs have allowed us to access expansive worlds at any time. Gaming is the fastest-growing market within entertainment and on the verge of a gigantic revolution in Web3.

Games provide the ultimate digital experience, combining learning, storytelling, and community. I cannot think of a more rewarding industry to work in.

Is hypercasual gaming here to stay?

Hypercasual gaming experienced huge spikes in growth during the pandemic and its success is impossible to ignore. It's a crowded genre but it converted millions of people into gamers who progress into other categories

It's challenging to address mid-to-long term retention for these games but we're seeing success from studios that implement a hybrid approach as the game matures. As more publishers release blockchain games, simplistic yet quality experiences will be necessary for the mass adoption of GameFi.

Tell us your thoughts on play-to-earn games.

The current market correction provides an opportunity for game studios and blockchain service companies to prioritise human-centricity in the metaverse. The challenges of creating a successful, traditional game are amplified when developing for the blockchain yet games are a critical catalyst for immersive metaverse experiences. Increasing your probability of success starts with understanding the humans behind the screens.

What sessions and speakers are you planning to attend?

As a marketer, I'm always interested in how companies are providing value to their players. Web3 represents an entirely new medium for brands and publishers to revolutionize digital experiences but the rules are still being written. I'm eager to learn more about how these worlds will connect through developments in cross-platform publishing and interoperability.

Can people get in touch with you at the event? What sort of people would you like to connect with?

Yes absolutely! Solsten unlocks the power of human understanding for game studios in any genre, any console, at any stage of the roadmap. If you are interested in learning more about how human-centricity can impact your studio please reach out.

