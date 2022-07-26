News

Diablo Immortal launches in China after 20 million worldwide download milestone

Release follows delays of more than a month

Diablo Immortal launches in China after 20 million worldwide download milestone
By , Staff Writer

Days before its launch in China, Activision Blizzard’s Diablo Immortal surpassed 20 million downloads worldwidePassing the milestone on July 23rd, the company also confirmed player rewards for those who log in, with gold, a Legendary Crest and more available.

Diablo Immortal’s Chinese launch was delayed by more than a month, finally releasing on July 25 on iOS and Android via publisher NetEase, who also co-developed the game. The delay is reported to be as the result of a social media post taken as criticism of China’s president.

In spite of this, the new release plans went ahead as expected, despite concerns that the July 25 release date could change again. At the time of the original delay, NetEase claimed that it was a result of its need to enhance content.

This caused NetEase’s stocks to fall to $136 on June 20 from a six-month peak of $172.50 10 days earlier. Diablo Immortal was also delayed - although not as dramatically - in Indonesia, Hong Kong and other Asia-Pacific markets.

When Diablo Immortal first released in other territories, it made more than $24 million in its first two weeks, even as the franchise’s first F2P title.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Jul 22nd, 2022

Diablo Immortal nearing launch in China after delay

News Jul 5th, 2022

Diablo Immortal earned $49 million in first month

News Oct 29th, 2021

Diablo Immortal closed beta now playable in Canada and Australia

News Jul 13th, 2022

NetEase and Tencent denied licenses in China

News Jun 20th, 2022

NetEase stock plummets following Diablo Immortal delays