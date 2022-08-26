TinyBuild Games acquires Konfa Games and Bossa Games IP for a total of $8.4 million

American-based Indie games publisher and developer tinyBuild Games announced its acquisition of the Russian game developer and publisher Konfa Games for $5.4 million.

The deal of $5.4 million will be split approximately in 40 per cent cash and 60 per cent newly issued tinyBuild shares.

tinyBuild partnership with Konfa Games goes a couple of years back. The two studios worked side by side to publish Despot’s Game, a title successfully released into Steam Early Access back in October 2021.

tinyBuild CEO and co-founder Alex Nichiporhik said, "We continue investing into expanding the portfolio of our own IP and today's deals are a unique opportunity to bring both Konfa’s talented team of developers in-house and to add the amazing Bossa intellectual property to the tinyBuild portfolio”

Acquisition of Bossa Studios IPs

Additionally, tinyBuild also announced today the acquisition of the IPs for Surgeon Simulator, Surgeon Simulator VR, Surgeon Simulator 2, I am Fish and I am Bread from Bossa Studios for three million dollars.

Last year Bossa franchises delivered total revenues of six million dollars, so this could make for a good investment for tinyBuild.

“Since early 2022, Bossa has been focused exclusively in the genre of Co-op PvE, a space where we have a lot of ideas for innovative gameplay and shared experiences for the players," said Bossa Studios co-founder Henrique Olifiers.

"Together with tinyBuild, we found a path that allows Bossa to dedicate its full attention to its new projects while ensuring Surgeon Simulator, I Am Bread and I Am Fish have a new home that understands what makes these games tick as well as we do”.

Acquiring studios is nothing new for tinyBuild. Earlier last year the American-based Indie games publisher and developer acquired three new studios to add to its roster.

The firm must be doing well for itself, given that it also recently announced in March the introduction of a new holiday system that will give its two internal studios and publishing team unlimited paid time off from work until the end of 2022