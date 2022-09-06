Azur Games acquires Mushroom Wars development studio

Azur Games have acquired 81 per cent of the Mushroom Wars development studio from creator Zillion Whales.

Despite the acquisition of the development team, as well as Zillion Whales’ intellectual properties and trademarks, the Zillion Whales brand remains with its former investors, allowing the company to leverage its past success as it moves forward.

Mushroom Wars 2 is the most successful game in the franchise, having won numerous industry awards including Best of the App Store in 2016 and 2017. This has contributed to the series receiving 20 million downloads.

Continued growth

“Nowadays, the mobile market is all about product quality, but the Mushroom Wars series was always ahead of the curve and showcased the attention to detail no one expected. The team isn’t chasing quantity, because it dramatically reduces the chances of releasing a hit game,” said Azur Games co-founder Dmitry Yaminsky. “Needless to say, it paid off — very few studios in the industry have received as much attention, awards and even successfully entered the console and PC markets, as the guys did with Mushroom Wars 2."

"We really appreciate their approach and try to invest in more teams similar to theirs. The original investors will keep the studio brand while we’ll focus on working on the current project and launching new ones.”

“We’re very happy to join the Azur Games team and already feel the synergy as we’re actively developing our first joint product. This is the kind of a strategic partnership that will benefit both parties and millions of players,” Said the Mushroom Wars development studio head Andrey Korotkov.

This marks the latest in a string of studio acquisition by Azur Games, which has also purchased stakes in Pinpin Team and KobGames Studios. Last month, the studio spoke to us about the importance of level design in player retention.