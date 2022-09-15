Blockchain market is expected to reach $3.2 billion in the MENA region by 2024

Did you know that crypto has increasingly become a cornerstone of the MENA regional economy?

There is no place like the MENA region to experience the incredible mark that government-backed enterprises can leave in the crypto market, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring our globally-loved conference series to the MENA region for the second time ever, with an increased focus on speaking to blockchain experts.

Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan is coming up in November, and it’s going to be incredible! Join us November 12-13 for two days full of networking and knowledge-sharing right on the glorious shore of the Dead Sea, just 30 minutes from the capital Amman. We’re welcoming over 700 delegates from all over the world to hear from 100 industry thought leaders sharing insight on case studies into the games industry and where it’s headed. Your PG Connects Jordan conference ticket also includes complimentary access to our Blockchain Games NEXT Summit, an exclusive summit to learn about the next wave of web3 games technology including blockchain games, NFTs, the metaverse, cryptocurrency and so much more. You won’t want to miss out!

Today, we’re taking a closer look at why it’s so essential to delve into these topics for this specific conference. All eyes are shifting towards the MENA region when it comes to digital innovation and emerging blockchain technology, and we want to make sure you get the chance to make those all-essential connections in this promising market. Dive in to learn more!

Blockchain in the MENA region

We may often associate the West with the “de facto capital” for global technology, but as the MENA region continues to leap ahead with development of digital innovation and emerging blockchain technology, all eyes are shifting to the increasing significance of the region in the crypto market.

The MENA region has already established itself as a major hub for FinTech. Top companies from all around the world are actively flocking to the region to establish and expand blockchain enterprise solutions, including three UAE-based conpamies (New Technology Systems, Intertec and Konvexe) partnering with Singaporean Block Armour and Blockchain WorxSG. PWC estimated that blockchain market potential for 2024 includes $3.2 billion stemming from the MENA region, which shows just how quickly the technologies are being adopted and are predicted to expand.

How exactly is the MENA region adopting blockchain as we speak? The UAE is staking a position as a trailblazing global leader for blockchain already, Iran is developing a blockchain-based banking platform, Bahrain is tapping into blockchain for shipping supply chain, Egypt is streamlining foreign remittances, Israel’s blockchain start-ups are flourishing, Oman and Saudi Arabia are entering deals with IBM, and this is just the tip of the iceberg. Blockchain in the MENA region is still thought to be in its nascent stages, which makes it a prime opportunity to get involved in – governments in the region are eager to promote blockchain-based projects and are developing foundations to support them, specifically outlining policy for blockchain-based financial and contractual transactions and embracing blockchain and digital assets that encourage blockchain and crypto companies to invest in the region and further innovate. Government support has already eased regional banks’ adoption of blockchain-powered exchange systems, and the popularity is only expected to grow in the future.

The region’s business sector and its governing bodies have expressed genuine interest in innovating and paving their way to global leadership in the cryptocurrency market, and ultimately, this commitment and investment in building these technologies is what makes for a thriving crypto economy. The time to get involved is now, and the place to get involved is Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan.

Opportunities in gaming

Online gaming players in the Middle East are starting to get familiar with NFTs and tokens in gaming, and within a developed gaming industry, it’s becoming an increasingly irresistible opportunity for global gaming companies. Vorto Games, the gaming company behind crypto-based video game Hash Rush, is bringing a ‘play to earn’ model to the MENA region where gamers can generate real NFTs via playing the game. Speaking on the decision, chief strategy officer Warren Sample noted the massive opportunity to capitalise in this specific region. “There is a lot of innovation development that is happening in the region and when you add a youthful population with new ways to socially connect, we think there is a very good alignment with what we are talking about.”

Further, Crypto Gaming United, the premier play-to-earn league, is actively growing its presence in the MENA region to push blockchain, NFT, DeFi, DAO, fintech, crypto-mining and next generation Web development. This expansion is promoting actively embracing the metaverse as a valid career choice in developing countries. CGU co-founder Sergei Sergienko spoke on the league’s decision to pursue the ample business opportunities in the region. “We are happy to contribute to a meaningful discussion of trends and opportunities in the metaverse, given that our business is growing so rapidly in the MENA region.”

Business is booming, the world’s eyes are shifting towards the MENA region and the best ways to get involved are to come to the region and begin building connections with local experts. Don’t miss out on your chance to do just that at PG Connects Jordan!

What’s the Blockchain Games Next Summit about?

As part of PG Connects Jordan, we’re running a two-day summit focusing on the next wave of web3 games technology including blockchain games, NFTs and the metaverse. This is a prime chance to connect with blockchain experts in the region and to discover opportunities for growth.

Blockchain, NFT, web3 and the metaverse are undeniably the hottest topics in the gaming space right now and the Blockchain Games Next Summit is designed to provide a space to explore the potential scale of the market and the best way to implement these technologies.

Book your ticket now!

Don’t wait! Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan is going to be here sooner than you might think, and now’s your chance to buy your ticket and save hundreds with our limited time Early Bird discount. Head over to our website now and book your ticket – this is the lowest price you’re going to get before conference time!