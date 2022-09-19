Get the latest facts and figures from Finland and beyond at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

News

As we return to the spiritual home of mobile games for the first time since 2019, it’s time to discover and discuss the latest industry trends from Finland and beyond.

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki takes place on September 27th to 28th, and is shaping up to be a world class conference. We’ve put together an incredible lineup where 1,500 industry attendees can learn from 200 expert speakers on 21 tracks.

In the run up to the event, we’ll be highlighting the content that you can expect on these tracks, with today’s spotlight being the Finest Finland track. Our speakers will delve into the latest facts and figures from Finland while expanding their horizons.

A massive thank you to Fingersoft, our amazing track sponsors for helping us bring this track to life. Fingersoft is a Finnish game studio that focuses on fun-filled content for mobile devices. The company is famous for its worldwide smash hits Hill Climb Racing and Hill Climb Racing 2 that have accumulated over 2 Billion downloads across platforms and over €180 million in NET revenue. Fingersoft’s games are available for iOS, Android and Amazon. Founded in 2012, Fingersoft is headquartered in Oulu, Finland and employs more than 100 people.

September 27th: Finest Finland

13:30 - Kicking off the track is a panel which looks at the state of play and what’s next for the Finnish games market. This panel features Lessmore’s Gus Viegas, MOLOCO’s William Melzer, Elite Game Developers’ Joakim Achren, Virtual Frontiers’ Janne Mustonen and Neogames’ KooPee Hiltunen.

14:10 - Following the panel is Fingersoft’s Markus Vahtola revealing the secret to performance in his highly detailed seminar.

14:30 - In an age where more and more video games are viewed, why are developers focused solely on the player? Genvid Technologies' Chris Hamilton and Return Entertainment’s Antti Sartanen discuss why viewer-centric experiences matter.

14:50 - In this session, Finnish Game Jam’s Teemu Kokkonen explores a case example of organising a game jam internally, the benefits, requirements and the alternatives.

15:10 - In the penultimate session, Resistance Games’ Jussi Autio explores the approach to building products with the audience in mind.

16:10 - Rounding out the track is Stewart Bonn delivering a superstar session on what it takes to build a successful games business.

