The finalists of the TIGA Games Industry Awards are announced

The TIGA Games Industry Awards 2022 shortlist can now be revealed, ahead of the November 10th awards ceremony.
The Awards are returning as an in-person event after two years online due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"We have had a fantastic response from industry and education to the return of the TIGA Games Industry Awards as a live event," said Dr Richard Wilson OBE, CEO of TIGA. “Congratulations to all of our Finalists. We look forward to welcoming you to the awards ceremony in November.”
The TIGA Awards 2022 finalists are:
Action and Adventure Game
- Death’s Door - Acid Nerve/ Devolver Digital
- Fracked - nDreams
- Haven Park - Mooneye Studios
- Horizon Forbidden West - Sony Interactive Entertainment/Guerrilla Games
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - Frogwares
- Sniper Elite 5 – Rebellion
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes - Supermassive Games
- The Occulist - Pentakill Studios
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands - Gearbox Software
Arcade Game
- Arcade Paradise - Wired Productions
- Beatstar – Touch Your Music - Space Ape Games
- Climate Change: Global Manager - Friday Sundae
- Dashpong - Victor Meunier
- Hungry Shark World - Ubisoft Future Games of London
- Spellbook Demonslayers Prologue - Xendra
Casual Game
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – ustwo Games
- Her Name Was Fire - Tissue Inu
- Hypercharge: Unboxed - Digital Cybercherries
- Inua: A Story in Ice and Time - ARTE France/IKO/The Pixel Hunt
- Megaquarium - Auroch Digital
- Perfect Coffee 3D - Kwalee
- PowerWash Simulator - FuturLab
- Trivial Pursuit Live! - Snap Finger Click
- Wobbledogs - Animal Uprising
Audio Design
- A Musical Story - Digerati
- Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom - Gearbox Publishing
- Honor of Kings: Miyamoto Musashi - TiMi Studio Group
- Horizon Forbidden West - Sony Interactive Entertainment/Guerrilla
- Inua: A Story in Ice and Time - ARTE France/IKO/The Pixel Hunt:
- Martha is Dead – Wired Productions
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy - Eidos Montreal
- The Quarry - Supermassive Games
- Total War: Warhammer III – Creative Assembly
Creativity in Games
- Bloodshore - Wales Interactive
- Card Shark - Nerial/Devolver Digital
- Clays Bar - Clays
- Epic Chef - Team17 Digital
- Outcore: Desktop Adventure - Doctor Shinobi
- Sniper Elite 5 - Rebellion
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes - Supermassive Games
- The Serpent Rogue - Team17 Digital
- Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? - Wales Interactive
Diversity
- OlliOlli World - Roll7
- Putting The G into Gaming
- Spells & Secrets - Alchemist Interactive
- Women in Games
Educational, Serious or Simulation Game
- Arcade Paradise - Wired Productions
- Atomic Labs - Fish in a Bottle
- Horrible Histories: Raid and Trade – BBC/Playerthree
- Imagine Earth - Serious Brothers UG
- Jojo and Gran Gran: Letters to St Lucia – BBC/Jollywise
- LEGO® DUPLO® MARVEL - StoryToys
- Mars Horizon - Auroch Digital
- PowerWash Simulator - FuturLab
- The Fermi Paradox - Anomaly Games
Heritage in Games
- Airforce Action Stations - Friday Sundae
- Antstream Arcade - Antstream
- Card Shark - Nerial
- Climate Change: Global Manager - Friday Sundae
- Hungry Shark World - Ubisoft Future Games of London
- Sniper Elite 5 - Rebellion
- Svoboda 1945: Liberation - Charles Games
- Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? - Wales Interactive
Puzzle Game
- Airforce Action Stations - Friday Sundae
- Eternal Threads - Cosmonaut Studio
- Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blast - Outplay Entertainment
- Inua: A Story in Ice and Time - ARTE France/Iko/The Pixel Hunt
- Kredolis - Pharos Interactive
- Lost Twins 2 - Playdew
- Moss: Book II - Polyarc
- Surviving the Humans - Surprised Monkey Studio
- We Were Here Forever - Total Mayhem Games
Social Game
- Big Brother: The Game 2 - 9th Impact
- Core Keeper - Fireshine Games
- RoPets – Supersolid
- Smack the Table - Basalikum
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes - Supermassive Games
- The Quarry - Supermassive Games
- Trivial Pursuit Live! 2 - Snap Finger Click
Strategy Game
- Climate Change: Global Manager - Friday Sundae
- Imagine Earth - Serious Brothers UG
- Indies’ Lies - Fun Square Games
- Jupiter Moons: Mecha - Rock&Bushes
- SIEGE: World War II - Imperia Online JSC
- Space Menace - Only4Gamers
- The Fabulous Fear Machine - Fictiorama Studios
- Total War: WARHAMMER III - Creative Assembly
- Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus - Snowprint Studios
Visual Design
- Card Shark - Nerial
- Death’s Door - Acid Nerve/Devolver
- Dubium - MUMO Studio
- Horizon Forbidden West - Sony Interactive Entertainment/Guerrilla
- Inua: A Story in Ice and Time - Arte France/Iko/The Pixel Hunt
- Martha is Dead - Wired Productions
- Moss: Book II - Polyarc
- OlliOlli World - Roll7
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands - Gearbox Software
VR/AR Game
- Clays Bar - Clays
- Fracked – nDreams
- Little Cities - nDreams
- Moss: Book II – Polyarc
- RUINSMAGUS - CharacterBank Inc.
- The Green Planet AR Experience, Powered by EE 5G – Factory 42
- We Are One – Flat Head Studio
Art/Animation/Trailer Supplier
- 1518 Studios (Part of the PTW family of Brands)
- Airship Interactive
- Atomhawk
- Liquid Crimson
Audio Services
- PitStop Productions
- SIDE Global
- Soundcuts
- Tazman Audio
Education Initiative
- Airship Interactive
- Birmingham City University
- Dovetail Games
- London College of Communication, University of the Arts, London
- Lucid Games
- nDreams Academy
- Norwich University of the Arts
- Staffordshire University
- Sumo Digital
- University of Hertfordshire
- University of the West of England
- University of Portsmouth
Educational Institution
- Birmingham City University
- Bournemouth University
- Escape Studios
- London College of Communication, University of the Arts, London
- Norwich University of the Arts
- Sheffield Hallam University
- Staffordshire University
- University of Greenwich
- University of Hertfordshire
- University of Portsmouth
QA Provider
- GlobalStep
- PTW
- Testronic
- Universally Speaking
Tax and Accountancy Company
- Sky Life Accountancy
- RSM UK
- MMP Tax
Recruitment Agency
- Aardvark Swift
- Amiqus
- Avatar
Tools, Technology & Innovation
- Antstream
- Epic Games
- Guerrilla
- Panivox
- Speech Graphics
- Tazman-Audio
Legal Services
- Bird & Bird LLP
- Eaton Smith LLP
- Lewis Silkin LLP
- Stevens & Bolton LLP
- Wiggin LLP
Services Provider
- Airship Interactive
- Games Jobs Direct
- Liquid Crimson
- Maverick Media
- PitStop Productions
- PTW Family of Brands
- Renaissance PR
- Soundcuts
- S-Tech Insurance Services (GameS-Tech)
- Tazman-Audio
- Universally Speaking
Small Studio
- Cosmonaut Studios
- Digerati
- Fireshine Games
- Hugecalf Studios
- Snowprint Studios
- Trailmix
- Total Mayhem Games
- Ustwo Games
- Wired Productions
Large Studio
- Auroch Digital
- Dovetail Games
- Guerrilla
- Kwalee
- Lucid Games
- nDreams
- Outplay Entertainment
- Rebellion
- Space Ape Games
- Sumo Digital
- Supermassive Games
Commitment to CSR
- Dovetail Games
- PlayStation London Studio
- SIDE | PTW
- Sumo Group
- Testronic.
Employer of the Year
- Atomhawk
- Dovetail Games
- Sumo Group
Outstanding Leadership
- Bobby Thandi, CEO, XR Games
- Dr Tomas Rawlings, Auroch Digital
- Gary Dunn, MD, Sumo Digital
- Karen McLoughlin, Group Director of HR, Sumo Group
- Kaya Tilev, CEO, Lava Labs
- Patrick O’Luanaigh, CEO, nDreams
- Ryan Davies, Head of Digital Marketing, Kwalee
- Simon Hade and John Earner, Co-Founders, Space Ape Games
- Simon Iwaniszak, Studio Director, Red Kite Games
- Simon Platt, Head of Development, Kwalee
- Viki Freeman, Workship Strategy Director, Airship Interactive
Publisher of the Year
- Dovetail Games
- nDreams
- Kwalee
- Rebellion
- Secret Mode
- Sony Interactive Entertainment
The TIGA Awards 2022 ceremony will take place on the evening of Thursday 10th November at Church House Westminster. A limited number of tickets are on sale now. Book here.
The TIGA Awards are made possible thanks to supporters of the not-for-profit organisation. Sponsors of the awards include (Gold Sponsors) Amiqus, Sumo Group, Supermassive Games and Ubisoft; (Silver Sponsors) Abertay University, Airship, Aardvark Swift, Dovetail Games, Game Jobs Director, Hangar 13, Liquid Crimson, Pearson, Space Ape Games, Staffordshire University, Universally Speaking and the University of Portsmouth; (Bronze Sponsors) Antstream, Birmingham City University, Bournemouth University, CCP Games, Creative Wales, Eaton Smith LLP, MMP Tax, Newcastle Gateshead Initiative, Outplay, Payload Studios, PTW, RSM, S-Tech Insurance Services, Stevens & Bolton LLP, Tazman Audio, Testronic and Worldmakers; plus (Drinks Sponsor) Kwalee.