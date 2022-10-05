PlayStation eyes new investment in mobile and PC

Sony is eyeing up fresh investments as it looks to continue its push into PC and mobile, and compete for top industry talent, reports Reuters.

"Further investments in areas that will strengthen the expansion on to PC, on to mobile and into live services, that's definitely a possibility for us," said PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst.

Although best known in the games space for its PlayStation console, Sony has been making a concerted effort to expand its reach, both with the foundation of PlayStation Mobile and the release of certain PlayStation exclusives, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man, on PC.

The company has also been increasing its efforts to compete with Xbox’s “Xbox Live” service with the expansion of PlayStation Plus, incorporating aspects of both PlayStation Plus and the now defunct PlayStation Now to offer game streaming and a library of titles.

The importance of competition

In an effort to become more competitive with rival Xbox, PlayStation has also made acquisitions of several studios, most recently Destiny developer Bungie, as well as investments in companies such as Japanese developer FromSoftware.

"You should think of collaborations on the game development side first and foremost, but it's also not unthinkable with our PlayStation Productions efforts that we explore opportunities," said Hulst.

The company has also begun to branch into other forms of media through its production studio PlayStation Productions, through which it’s releasing films and television programs based on its first party titles.

However, Sony has become increasingly concerned with its competitiveness in game spaces recently, including reports of Sony CEO Jim Ryan lobbying against Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. In this light, diversifying its portfolio and increasing its profile in both PC and mobile spaces seems like a natural step, especially as the company struggles to produce enough PlayStation 5 consoles to meet demand amid supply chain issues.

In May, we reported that Sony is planning to create mobile titles in established PlayStation franchises.