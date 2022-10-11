BMW Group partners with AirConsole to bring casual gaming into vehicles in 2023

Today, AirConsole and the BMW Group announced a partnership which will bring casual gaming into new BMW vehicles, starting next year. AirConsole is a gaming platform which perfectly fits with the BMW Curved Display and offers a large and diverse catalogue of games. The games are run directly inside the vehicle entertainment system. The AirConsole technology enables games to be instantly delivered over-the-air and to control them using smartphones.

“With AirConsole we will leverage innovative technologies combined with a broad variety of fun and multiplayer games. This will make every waiting situation inside the vehicle, such as charging, an enjoyable moment,” said Stephan Durach – Senior Vice President BMW Group Connected Company Development.

Anthony Cliquot, CEO of N-Dream, the company behind the AirConsole brand: “We are extremely proud to spearhead gaming inside vehicles with BMW and are excited to create new games for in-car entertainment. Our ingenious architecture coupled with the ease of access of our platform will change the way people get entertained in their vehicles.”

We sat down with Anthony for a more in-depth discussion about the future of in-car gaming and what this could mean for the industry as a whole. "It's an entirely new ecosystem in which we are trailblazing, because there's so many new things that will enable the creativity of game developers to make the next level of entertainment". It's certainly an exciting time for both the automotive and game industries and some would say the logical next step in the evolution of entertainment. Read the full interview with Anthony for more insight into the partnership and the inspiration behind it.

Smartphone + Screen = Console.

Setting up the gaming experience with AirConsole is seamless. Players only need a smartphone, which serves as the game controller, and the BMW Curved Display. The connection between the smartphone and the vehicle is established, for example, by scanning a QR code in the vehicle. The players can then instantly enjoy entertaining gameplay.

The BMW Group chose AirConsole as a partner via the BMW Startup Garage program.

