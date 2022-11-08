News

Navigate the metaverse landscape at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

Discover the cutting edge of communication and entertainment in this overview of the metaverse

Navigate the metaverse landscape at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan
By , Events Marketing Executive

The future starts here! Talk of the metaverse has been booming in 2022, with more companies getting interested and investing heavily in this new phenomenon. And that is why we’re going to be exploring it at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan.

We’re back in the city of Amman on November 12th to 13th, and you won’t want to miss everything we have in store for you at this unmissable conference. The MENA market is the fastest growing market in the games industry with plenty of opportunities to explore.

Over 700 games industry professionals from 30 different countries are joining us to hear from over 100 of the industry’s top thought leaders. Our amazing speakers will be discussing all the most pressing topics facing the games industry today over the course of two jam-packed days filled with insightful talks, seminars and panels.

Each day leading up to the conference, we’ll be sharing a little bit about the content you can look forward to learning about. Today’s spotlight focuses on the Mapping the Metaverse track, which aims to explore what the metaverse is and why professionals are getting involved.

Mapping the Metaverse: November 13th

11:00 - Digital Realm Entertainment’s Thomas Shiva explores how the current trend on the metaverse and the future of virtual worlds affects the African local developer ecosystem and local content consumers.

11:20 - CM Games’ Serg Kharchenko shares how to pivot to VR and web3 development from mobile development.

Book your ticket to Jordan now!

We are just under a week away from our grand return to the MENA region, and we would love for you to join us. Don’t miss your chance to have a front row seat at these sessions and hear from our brilliant speakers!

See you in Jordan!


Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Events Marketing Executive

Charlie is the Events Marketing Executive at Steel Media Ltd, assisting the marketing team on promoting events such as the Pocket Gamer Connects series, the PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses, Pocket Gamer LaunchPad and beyond. He will play almost every game that catches his eye and enthuses about the esports scene so much that he wrote his dissertation on it.

You can catch him on Twitter @CharlieScowen_ talking about anything gaming, TV or football related whilst also sharing too many memes.

Related Articles

News Nov 8th, 2022

Connect with the likes of Google, TikTok, AWS, Huawei, Zynga and more at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan this week!

Feature Nov 8th, 2022

89% of the Saudi Arabian population are gamers: what does that mean for the future of the Saudi and wider MENA games industry?

News Nov 7th, 2022

Get started in the blockchain gaming space at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

News Nov 4th, 2022

Prepare for 2023 with essential expert advice on UA at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan!

News Nov 3rd, 2022

Prices for PG Connects Jordan are rising at midnight tonight! Now is your last chance to save up to £140 on your ticket