Discover the massive opportunities in the growing MENA market at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan!

The MENA region is the fastest growing region for gaming. Our Jordan show this week tackles the question: just how big can it get and what does the future of gaming in the MENA region look like? Don’t miss out on hearing what the experts have to say.

We’re coming back to Jordan on November 12th to 13th, and you won’t want to miss everything we have in store for you at this unmissable conference. The MENA region is a key area of growth for the games industry, and we couldn’t be more excited to get to have a show in the magnificent country of Jordan once more. Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan going to truly be an elevated conference experience. This is going to be our biggest conference in the MENA region yet, and you won’t want to miss connecting with incredible brands and industry professionals you may have otherwise never crossed paths with at our North American and European conferences!

The show is taking place at an all-new luxurious venue right on the shore of the Dead Sea, and over 1,000 games industry professionals from 30 different countries are joining us to hear from over 100 of the industry’s top thought leaders. Our amazing speakers will be discussing all the most pressing topics facing the games industry today over the course of two jam-packed days filled with insightful talks, seminars and panels. You won’t want to miss a minute!

Each day leading up to the conference, we’ll be sharing a little bit about the content you can look forward to learning about, and today, we're talking about our Middle East Momentum track at PG Connects Jordan. In this track, we’ll discuss the fastest growing region for gaming: how big can it get? What technologies and trends will shape growth in the next decade? You’ll get to learn all about how to publish games in the MENA region, the kids gaming market in MENA and tips to achieve success in the Middle East. You won’t want to miss this track if you are a games professional looking to break into the fastest growing gaming region: MENA!

Thank you so much to Babil, our amazing track sponsor for helping bring this track to life. Babil Games is a top-tier mobile games publisher based in the MENA region with international operations. Founded in 2012 and acquired in 2016 by Swedish Gaming Powerhouse, Stillfront Group AB - listed in Nasdaq Stockholm’s Main Market.

Babil Games publishes top-notch games from around the world to challenge gamers and elevate their experience. They have a unique, well-crafted approach to navigate international games into targeted markets, considering cultural sensitivity and gamer habits to ensure the best experience for the gamers.

Keep reading for the details on what this track is all about!

Middle East Momentum: November 13th

14:00 - How do you publish mobile games in the MENA region? Get all the details from our fantastic sponsor Babil’s AJ Fahmi in this superstar session!

14:20 - Next up, don’t miss learning about the kids gaming market in MENA from Onur Karci of Gamester.

14:40 - Finally, we’re rounding out the track with a session on Building the Dream: Tips To Achieve Success in the Middle East with Kay Gruenwoldt of Nine66, MJ Fahmi of Babil, Ahmed Al Mashhadi of Mashlab, Yahsir Qureshi of Sandsoft, Hussam Hammo of Tamatem and Peeyush Gulati of Savvy Games. Don’t miss this brilliant panel!

See you in Jordan!