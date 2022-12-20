Niantic planted 301 thousand trees throughout 2022

Niantic has released a new report breaking down the company’s social impact over the past year.

Throughout 2022, players have walked more than 7.2 billion kilometres (4.47 billion miles) while playing Niantic titles. This is the equivalent of walking around the world 180 thousand times. 830 million friendship connections have been made around the world, showcasing the strength of the company’s approach to gameplay.

Niantic planted 301 thousand trees throughout the year through its sustainability campaign, in conjunction with Ecosia, while donating $789 thousand to support public space preservation and restoration.

Throughout the year the company has hosted 36 community events with partners such as the National Park Foundation, Geeking Out Kids of Colour, and Scouts UK. These events have engaged over 303 thousand players worldwide, encouraging them to make a positive impact on the world.

Niantic employees directly supported fifty non-profits throughout the year, with 63 percent of partners led by females or members of underrepresented communities, including 30 partnerships with NGOs, governments, foundations, and other corporations.

A positive impact

Niantic has been leveraging its status as one of the most recognisable names in the mobile games space to make a positive impact on the world. Over the past several years, hundreds of thousands of players in 41 countries across the world have disposed of nearly 200 tons of trash, as just one example highlighted on the company’s site of how its helping to encourage users to engage in the community through conservation efforts.

The company has also seen great success through its Pokémon Go Fest Live events, which contributed $300 million dollars to the local economies of host cities throughout the year, with players walking an average of 10.2 kilometres and spending an average of $650 during the events. THis had a demonstrable effect on tourism, with 84 percent of event participants travelling to the host cities from other areas and 45 percent stating their desire to return following the event.

Earlier this year, we listed Niantic as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.