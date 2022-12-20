News

Niantic planted 301 thousand trees throughout 2022

The company has released a new post showcasing its social impact throughout the year

Niantic planted 301 thousand trees throughout 2022
By , Staff Writer

Niantic has released a new report breaking down the company’s social impact over the past year.

Throughout 2022, players have walked more than 7.2 billion kilometres (4.47 billion miles) while playing Niantic titles. This is the equivalent of walking around the world 180 thousand times. 830 million friendship connections have been made around the world, showcasing the strength of the company’s approach to gameplay.

Niantic planted 301 thousand trees throughout the year through its sustainability campaign, in conjunction with Ecosia, while donating $789 thousand to support public space preservation and restoration.

Throughout the year the company has hosted 36 community events with partners such as the National Park Foundation, Geeking Out Kids of Colour, and Scouts UK. These events have engaged over 303 thousand players worldwide, encouraging them to make a positive impact on the world. 

Niantic employees directly supported fifty non-profits throughout the year, with 63 percent of partners led by females or members of underrepresented communities, including 30 partnerships with NGOs, governments, foundations, and other corporations.

A positive impact

Niantic has been leveraging its status as one of the most recognisable names in the mobile games space to make a positive impact on the world. Over the past several years, hundreds of thousands of players in 41 countries across the world have disposed of nearly 200 tons of trash, as just one example highlighted on the company’s site of how its helping to encourage users to engage in the community through conservation efforts.

The company has also seen great success through its Pokémon Go Fest Live events, which contributed $300 million dollars to the local economies of host cities throughout the year, with players walking an average of 10.2 kilometres and spending an average of $650 during the events. THis had a demonstrable effect on tourism, with 84 percent of event participants travelling to the host cities from other areas and 45 percent stating their desire to return following the event.

Earlier this year, we listed Niantic as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.

 


Tags:
Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

Lewis Rees is a journalist, author, and escape room enthusiast based in South Wales. He got his degree in Film and Video from the University of Glamorgan. He's been a gamer all his life.

Related Articles

News Nov 10th, 2022

Pokémon Go Live Events contributed $300 million to local cities in 2022

Interview Nov 4th, 2022

Niantic’s director of production on the AR leader’s history and development

News Oct 11th, 2022

Niantic talk up walking for World Mental Health Day 2022

News Aug 17th, 2022

Niantic launches New Voyager apprenticeship program in partnership with Tech Elevator

Feature Dec 15th, 2022

Top 10 highest-grossing mobile games of all time