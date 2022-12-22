Introducing 2023's first game industry event in Istanbul

The game industry is coming together again on January 13th with Mobidictum Network Istanbul 2023! Industry stakeholders who met at Mobidictum Business Conference in September are now preparing to meet in Istanbul for the first event of the new year. Game developers, publishers, investors, and service providers will participate in this event organized by Mobidictum. The event will be limited to 300 people!

A networking area, which is indispensable for Mobidictum events, will be created in the event area, allowing the opportunity to establish new partnerships. This way, participants will have the chance to talk and mingle with the industry's stakeholders, as well as talks/panels on the current situation, trajectory, and analysis of the game industry. All participants will be able to socialize with other participants in the networking area with bistros, drinks, and cocktail dinners.

Event plan

Mobidictum Network Istanbul 2023 will take place at Point Hotel Barbaros Istanbul between 13-15 January 2019. On January 13th, the event will start with a speech by Batuhan Avucan, Founder and General Manager of Mobidictum.

The following topics will be discussed at this event:

Participants will discuss a wide range of topics, from mobile games to PC, console, and blockchain.

In each of these categories, there will be talking points and meeting areas to help facilitate discussion on the topic.

Mobidictum Network Istanbul 2023 tickets are currently on sale and limited in number!

Career event one day later

The day after Mobidictum Network Istanbul 2023, on January 14th, Career in Games Istanbul 2023 will be held at the same venue. This event will be free of charge and will bring together game companies and job seekers in the game industry. Thanks to this event, game developers will also have the opportunity to participate in events determined by the companies. Click here to see the details of the event.



Mobidictum is Turkey's leading game industry news and events company. Launched in 2015, Mobidictum aims to bring Turkish game industry stakeholders together with publishers, investors, and service providers from many world regions.

