Moon Active to acquire Zen Match from Good Job Games

Israeli mobile games giant Moon Active is acquiring Zen Match from Turkish developer Good Job Games, in addition to the associated Istanbul-based team.

As one of the fastest-growing mobile game companies anywhere in the world, this deal could be hugely important for Moon Active’s continued expansion and as its portfolio continues to grow. Since its founding in 2011, Moon Active has grown to a team more than 2,000 strong across offices in Israel, Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and the UK.

The amount was not disclosed but the deal is worth an estimated $100 - $150 million with the revenue amount around $100 million.

Moon Active's wildly successful title Coin Master initially launched in 2015 and went on to be one of eight games to have generated more than $1 billion in 2021. Data analysts Sensor Tower also ranked Coin Master in fourth place for its earnings across the Google Play Store and the App Store, naturally earning Moon Active a place in our Top 50 Mobile Game Makers.

Getting zen

Good Job Games’ Zen Match launched just over a year ago, in September 2021, and now has more than one million active daily users. Between this and its status as a leader in connect tile games, Moon Active’s potential reach through the game could be massive.

"We are very proud to collaborate with the talented Zen Match team and look forward to working together to grow this great product," said Moon Active founder and CEO Samuel Albin. "These are very exciting times for Moon Active as we continue to grow our existing games, develop new titles and further expand our portfolio through acquisitions of great products and talented teams such as Zen Match."

Good Job Games founder and CEO Ilker Ilicali commented: "This is a great opportunity for the growth and success of Zen Match and its talented team, who have worked hard to make it the best connect tile games on the market.

"We are proud of all that the Zen Match team has accomplished and have no doubt that Moon Active will provide a great home for them to continue thriving. At Good Job Games, we will continue to focus on delivering fun and memorable experiences for our players through top-quality products."

By November 2021, Moon Active had completed a $300 million secondary funding round at a valuation of $5 billion.