Victor Vielliard reflects on Homa’s "landmark" 2022, from 1 billion downloads to 20 new games

With the start of a new year comes reflection, in all of its myriad forms, on the past 12 months; and in the case of mobile games publisher Homa, there’s a lot to look back on.

In the past year, Homa’s achievements include major download milestones, newly published games, chart toppers and more. Of course, 2022 was also the year of its name rebrand.

A successful year

As per a LinkedIn post by Victor Vielliard, Homa’s studio partnerships manager, 2022 was a "landmark" year for the French company. Homa’s (at the time) recently launched Merge Master - Dinosaur Fusion saw the most downloads of any hypercasual title in the first quarter of 2022, having been downloaded 51.4 million times. Representing 35 percent of installs, the game was downloaded in India more than anywhere else, and by the end of the year it had reached 100 million worldwide downloads.

Homa was founded in 2018 and in the time since, there have been more than 1 billion downloads across Homa’s entire gaming library, including its 20 newly published titles through the year.

As for the Homa community, a video in Vielliard’s post highlights the company’s current social media statistics: 256,000 TikTok followers, 110,000 on Twitter, 83,000 Discord members, and more elsewhere. The video also notes that in addition to joining its Paris-based headquarters, new talent was hired from 20 different countries. All in all, 126 people have joined as new additions to the company in this past year.

"We are grateful for the support of game makers, players, partners, and all the Homa people in achieving these milestones," Vielliard posted. "I am proud to be part of such a dynamic and vibrant industry. Let's play more in 2023."

Homa raised $100 million in a Series B funding round in October, seeking to expand its platform and to increase game development efficiency. The round was led by venture capital firms Quadrille Capital and Headline.