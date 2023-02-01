EA cancels Apex Legends Mobile and Battlefield Mobile

Electronic Arts has announced the cancellation of Apex Legends Mobile less than a year after its launch, stating that “the ongoing experience was not going to meet the expectations of our players.”

Respawn Studio, the EA subsidiary responsible for the development of Apex Legends, stated that “we aim to provide players with games that are consistently outstanding. Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence.”

“Although disappointing, we are proud of the game we launched, are grateful for the support of the Apex Legends community, and are confident that this is the right decision for players.”

Apex Legends Mobile will officially be shut down on May 1, however the game will be pulled from storefronts and real money IAP’s will be disabled from today. EA will not be offering refunds of any real money purchases made previously.

Despite claims that the game has fallen short of EA’s expectations, Apex Legends Mobile has proven popular with fans and critics alike, taking home the award for Best Overall Game at 2022’s Google Play Awards.

Casualties on the battlefield

EA also announced that it is ending the development of Battlefield Mobile. The company stated that “as the industry has evolved and our strategy to create a deeply connected Battlefield ecosystem has taken shape, we decided to pivot from the current direction to deliver our vision for the franchise and to meet the expectations of our players.”

Alongside the cancellation of Battlefield Mobile, EA announced that the game’s developer Industrial Toys will be shut down. At present, it’s unclear whether this decision will see employees lose their jobs, or if they will be offered other positions within the organisation.

We listed Electronic Arts as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.