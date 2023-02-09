Idomoo delivers 18 million personalised ads for Assassin’s Creed’s 15th anniversary

Video ad platform Idomoo generates personalised and interactive videos for a range of industries – banking, travel, and of course, gaming. In games its open platform combines these videos with data to serve ads that are based on actual stats and experiences, meaning promotion of one specific game within another is possible.

And with the mobile games audience already conditioned to watching videos in exchange for in-game advancement, Idomoo's new, improved, more personally styled videos seem tailor made for the mobile market.

A personalised experience

Announced today, Idomoo’s "Next Generation Video Platform" is powering Ubisoft’s new dynamic video campaign for Assassin’s Creed’s 15th anniversary, with as many as 18 million different personalised videos being seen by players.

The videos show players footage, milestones and player stats, as well as "a personal journey" of their time with the game. But they aren’t just reflective pieces of media; players can interact with the videos, able to make pre-orders or purchases through them.

Idomoo’s automation tools have also streamlined localisation, with Ubisoft’s video ads spanning 13 different languages. The personalised videos are generated on demand, with real-time rendering. And the stats are impressive so far, with 90 percent of viewers watching their videos in full.

Take a look at an example here.

Ubisoft approved

"We are very happy about the community response to the personalised video campaigns that reached all our expectations in terms of reach and engagement," Assassin’s Creed senior global brand manager Roxane Domalain said. "It’s been a truly one-of-a-kind way to mark the 15-year milestone of Assassin’s Creed."

Idomoo CRO Yaron Dishon commented: "We’re pleased to support Ubisoft as they continue to take player engagement to the next level. Gaming is one of the most exciting industries we work in for its incredible scale and demand for high-quality video. We know players want immersive and engaging digital experiences, and that’s exactly what this campaign delivers."

