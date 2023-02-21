Ubisoft bullish on upcoming mobile releases in latest financials

Although Ubisoft’s 2022-2023 Q3 financials aren’t primarily dedicated to mobile, there are indications that mobile will play a bigger part in their efforts as the company shows strong confidence in its existing mobile titles and two new games coming in 2023.

Upcoming games Rainbow Six Mobile and Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence have both been previously announced but receive prominent mention regarding future projections, alongside mainstays such as Assassin’s Creed and Rainbow Six: Siege. Net bookings on mobile have shown a significant boost with the nine-month percentage of bookings for mobile in 2022-2023 being 35%, this compared with only 9% in the 2021-2022 nine-month period.

Ubisoft also reported that for the full year of 2022-2023, that their operating profit was -€500m. However, they are significantly more optimistic for the 2023-2024 period with an expected income of €400m. How much they're hoping mobile will contribute is not clear.

Co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot said “In an intensely competitive environment for shooter games, Rainbow Six Siege has performed remarkably well. This momentum, seven years after the game’s release, is promising as we look to launch Rainbow Six Mobile next fiscal year… Similarly, we are looking to bring The Division to a larger, global audience, with the release on mobile of The Division Resurgence, also next fiscal year.”

Ubilive services

As time has gone on, Ubisoft has grown increasingly closer to the idea of live services within games. Whether that be their inclusion in their Assassin’s Creed franchise or ongoing support for esports with Rainbow Six: Siege. The company is already strong in mobile, but if handled correctly live services in the Rainbow Six and Division franchise could be long-term successes on mobile.

Ubisoft already boasts of a number of casual titles, such as the Hungry Sharks franchise on mobile. But the boost from these two new releases will be hotly anticipated as Ubisoft seeks to soothe investor worries after the need to restructure following culture criticism.