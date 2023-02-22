Enthusiast Gaming is the number one gaming property in the United States

Pocketgamer.biz parent company Enthusiast Gaming has been ranked the number one gaming property for unique visitors in the United States, reports Yahoo Finance. This data comes from the latest digital media ratings from independent media measurement firm Comscore.

In January, Enthusiast Gaming saw 49.1 million unique visitors. This was followed by Roblox.com (44.9 million), Twitch.tv (44.1 million), Activision Blizzard (32.1 million) and Take 2 Interactive (29.8 million).

Yahoo finance notes that Enthusiast Gaming has grown its digital media property by 349% over the past three years, helping it earn a place in the top three fastest growing companies on Comscore’s Top 100 Properties list, behind Universal Music Group and Zoom, which saw an unprecedented boom over the pandemic as employees took to the platform for work purposes while in lockdown.

Celebrating growth

"Becoming #1 in your category is a major achievement for any digital media company," said Enthusiast Gaming president Bill Karamouzis. "It is a testament to our platform's ability to reach the largest and most dedicated audience of gamers, and a clear signal to the world's leading brands that we are the #1 company to work with in gaming.”

Enthusiast Gaming has a variety of properties relating to various sectors of the games industry including content, communities, creators, and experiences. Earlier this year, the company’s browser-based game EV.IO won the FPS Game of the Year and Esports Game of the Year awards at the Web3 Gam3rs Choice Awards.

Under the Steel Media label alone the company owns several sites, including Pocketgamer.biz and Pocketgamer.com, and is responsible for both the Mobile Game Awards and Pocket Gamer Connects conferences.

Last year, Enthusiast Gaming partnered with the National Football League to launch NFL Tuesday Night Gaming, which sees NFL players and top gaming content creators engage in esports tournaments.