Call of Duty: Mobile team attempt to clarify Warzone confusion: “We are committed.”

In the face of confusion surrounding the future of Call of Duty: Mobile, at least one party involved is willing to step forward and set the record straight… At least as far as they know it.

Following official word from Microsoft appearing to confirm that Call of Duty: Mobile would be retired from sale once Call of Duty: Warzone was launched - part of their response to CMA remedies for the deal that recommended Microsoft divest themselves from the Call of Duty franchise - it appears that assumption of CoD: Mobile's demise may have been premature. At least that's what the Call of Duty: Mobile team are now saying, via Twitter.

The CoD Mobile team took to Twitter with their latest statement contradicting the story of their games demise at the hands of Warzone's release and emphasises that the game is not set to be sunset any time soon.

Their statement reads “We are committed to Call of Duty: Mobile as an important part of the entire Call of Duty franchise and our overall mobile strategy. We have the best fans in the world and intend to continue supporting the game with a robust roadmap of fresh new CODM content, activities, and updates for the long haul.”

Called out of Duty

Although the statement by the Call of Duty: Mobile team is encouraging to CoD: Mobile fans it's worth noting the descision for what WILL happen in the future is out of their hands and while not confirming that Warzone will supersede their title, they're not placed to deny it either.

At this stage it’s likely that Microsoft’s expectation is based on broader plans in place at Activision Blizzard, but, for the moment, it appears that CoD: Mobile won’t be going anywhere. At least until the release of Warzone Mobile globally comes around and this expectation is either confirmed or debunked.

The reply to the CMA’s recommendations also re-emphasised Microsoft’s view that the Activision-Blizzard acquisition is primarily about mobile gaming. With chief competitor in the FPS space EA choosing to cancel the development of Battlefield Mobile and shutter Apex Legends Mobile, it would seem then that the way is clear if the deal goes ahead for Microsoft to not only capitalise on major mobile player King, but also on a significant FPS presence on mobile.