Soccer Manager creator Invincibles raises £1m for two new games

Investment is the latest in repeat funding from Mercia

Invincibles Studios has raised £1 million ($1.2 million) from Mercia Equity Finance to iterate on the success of its Soccer Manager game, which has more than 50 million registered players.

Mercia Equity Finance is managed by Mercia, a specialist asset manager with a notable UK footprint across regional offices, personal networks and 19 university partnerships.

Back of the net

Through this latest investment – the most recent in a series of repeat funding rounds from Mercia – Invincibles intends to iterate on Soccer Manager’s success with two new titles. Both are said to be football games.

As for Soccer Manager itself, the game involves players building dream teams of licenced players and watching those teams compete. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is the title’s global ambassador.

"Our vision for Soccer Manager was to create a truly immersive game that uses real football players and is genuinely free to play. With the support of our investors, we have continued to enhance it over the years and attract a global audience," Invincibles CEO Chris Gore said.

"Following two years of strong growth, we are excited to be working on two new football games and look forward to unveiling them in the year ahead."

Mercia CIO Julian Viggars commented: "The games market is one of the fastest growing in the world, and Invincibles has become one of the leading independent football games studios within that. Following the global success of Soccer Manager, this latest investment will enable the studio to build on its reputation and reach an even wider audience with the launch of new games."

Mercia recently invested in Adludio, a company intending to launch a fully automated platform that is powered by AI, hoping to provide advertisers with ad campaigns and designs which will "guarantee engagement".

Turkish developer Gleam Games, meanwhile, received a $1 million investment last week led by Netherlands-based investment firm IstCapital.


