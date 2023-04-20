1 great night, 22 winners: The Mobile Game Awards reveals 2023’s mobile standouts

Pocket Gamer’s prestigious Mobile Game Awards show has just wrapped up, and what a show it was!



With winners finally unveiled across the 22 categories in this year’s event, a vast range of companies and individuals saw their chance to shine in a night we’ll remember for a long time to come.

The exclusive ceremony took place on 20 April 2023 at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London; a gathering of the global games industry, this event was a celebration of those who drive and contribute towards the $90 billion industry.

The winners were announced by Steel Media CEO Chris James, with categories including Game of the Year, Best Storytelling, and Mobile Legend. After all, with more than 18 years of experience in covering the mobile games industry, connecting with leading media and hosting events, who better Pocket Gamer and the Steel Media team to pick out 2023's finest?

Here is the full list of winners. Congratulations, one and all!

Pocket Gamer People's Choice sponsored by AppGallery - Disney Mirrorverse

Best Advertising & UA Service sponsored by Enthusiast Gaming [JOINT WINNERS] - Unity Ads & AppLovin

Best Analytics / Data Tool - AppsFlyer

Best Developer sponsored by Coherence.io - Tripledot Studios

Best GAAS Tools & Tech - Photon

Best Audio / Visual Accomplishment - Candy Crush Saga

Best Game Engine / Platform - Unity

Best Storytelling - Star Trek: Lower Decks

Rising Star - Philippa Layburn of Trailmix Games

Best Tools Provider - Unity Gaming Services

Best Service Provider - Xsolla

Best Live Ops - Stumble Guys

Best QA & Localisation Service Provider - TransPerfect Gaming Solutions

Best Indie Developer sponsored by PocketGamer.com - Rusty Lake

Best PR / Marketing Team sponsored by PocketGamer.biz - King (Candy Crush Saga '10 Years of Fun' campaign)

Best Alternative App Store - AppGallery

Investment Fund of the Year - Play Ventures

Best Publisher sponsored by Pingle - Scopely

Most Promising AI Games Tech sponsored by Beyond Games - Solsten

Most Impactful Web3 Company sponsored by Raptor PR - ZEBEDEE

Game of the Year sponsored by Tilting Point [JOINT WINNERS] - Marvel Snap & Subway Surfers Tag

Mobile Legend - Nour Khrais

About the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards are a prestigious awards established to celebrate the very best businesses and individuals who have made a profound impact on the global mobile games industry.

The awards shine a light on every part of the ecosystem, from the game developers and publishers through the advertising and monetisation companies, to the tool-makers and support companies that enable the magic to happen. We also pay homage to true industry legends who have made their mark on this industry.

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards have been created by the Steel Media team with leading media such as Pocket Gamer and PocketGamer.biz, alongside events like the Pocket Gamer Connects conference series, Big Indie Pitches and numerous industry parties.