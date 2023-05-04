How did mobile do at the Finnish Game Awards?

The results are in and the Finnish Game Awards 2023 just wrapped.

Mobile's popularity, profitability and accessibility, continues to soar and surely in Finland - the spiritual home of mobile gaming - it's games, teams and culture all deserve to do well at last night's Finnish Game Awards.

Of course, there was plenty of love for the local PC, console and indie devs and games but keeping a mobile focus it was two particulaw awards that were the one's two watch.

The first of the so-called “main awards” was the all-important Small Screen Game of the Year award, presented by Suomen Pelikmehittajat board vice chair Joni Lappalainen and chair of the board Jussi Loukianen.

“Small screen is for mobile, and as everyone knows Finland has a huge and long history with mobile games,” said Lappalainen. “I think today’s nominees also share the same DNA and the same footprints.”

The six nominees were:

Word Buddies

Badland Party

Offroad Unchained

Nerf: Superblast

Angry Birds Journey

Pako Highway…

And…

Tree Men Games emerged victorious with Pako Highway, which combines elements of the racing and endless runner genres.

Worth stating that the Pako series and Tree Men Games are no strangers to this win, having scooped similar for Pako 3 at last year's ceremony.

Mobile takes pole position

Many industry awards separate mobile gaming into its own category, out of contention for some of the ceremony’s big prizes. The Finnish games industry undertandably has a greater reverence for mobile gaming, as evidenced by Game Music Collective’s performance of the Angry Birds Theme Tune at the event!

As such, two of the six nominees for Small Screen Game of the Year - Angry Birds Journey and Pako Highway - were also in contention for the Finnish Game of the Year award, alongside Undead Horde 2: Necropolis, Voltage High Society and Skabma - Snowfall.

And the winner is…

Another great win for mobile! It was Pako Highway that emerged victorious once more, capping off a successful night by taking home the award's biggest prize. Congrats from all at PG.biz! Pako Highway’s success shows that, once again, it's mobile that's number one.

