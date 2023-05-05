Phantom Gamelabs joins Supercell’s family of investees

Supercell has made a seed investment in Finnish gaming studio Phantom Gamelabs for an undisclosed amount, it has been announced on the company's blog.

Supercell has made the seed funding investment into Phantom Gamelabs, a studio specialising in multiplayer action RPGs and looter shooter games on mobile. The investment is set to propel them with “incredible growth” the studio says. The company has also pursued flexible working arrangements and other strategic approaches for employees as it gears up towards its first releases.

Commenting on the funding, investments lead at Supercell, Jaakko Harlas commented, "We are delighted to invest in Phantom Gamelabs and welcome them to our community. We have always championed exceptional teams, and this talented founding team boasts an outstanding history of developing games that captivate global audiences.

“With their extensive experience and a compelling vision for revolutionising mobile games and the looter shooter genre, we are eager to embark on this journey alongside the team,” he added.

Prioritising discussion & innovation

Although a newcomer to the scene, Phantom Gamelabs is already intent to follow other studios in having a fresh, open and frank company culture for their game development. Last year in the run-up to PGC Helsinki we got the chance to sit down and speak with CEO of Phantom Gamelabs Sonja Angesleva about their approach to design. She said, “We believe in discussion, validation and analysis. We have a clear KPI framework, well-defined targets and most recent market data helping us validate an idea. Eventually, players will confirm whether our hypothesis is true or false.”

Supercell is a major force in mobile gaming, both in terms of its catalogue and in terms of financial resources to provide to studios like Phantom Gamelabs. Although it’s unclear whether there will be any skill sharing or further assistance aside from this investment, it’s a sure sign of confidence from one of the biggest mobile studios in the world.