News

Embracer financials see lukewarm Q4 performance

The latest figures come alongside news of the collapse of $2bn deal

Embracer financials see lukewarm Q4 performance
By , Staff Writer

Mobile games saw a challenging Q4 for Embracer Group financials, with -36% of growth QoQ in what they called a “seasonally slow,” quarter.

The drop in mobile growth to SEK 1,317bn ($12.2m) was blamed primarily on “very tough” year-on-year comparisons, lower ad prices and platform privacy changes. Net sales grew by 79% to SEK 94bn ($877m) driven by strong console sales that grew by 17%. Organic Q4 growth was at -4% and although other sections of the business took hits, major console releases like Dead Island 2 saw the best sales for a Deep Silver release in the studio’s history.

Full-year financials were also included which saw a 121% growth in sales, to SEK 37.7bn ($3.5bn) year-over-year. However, mobile still only saw slim growth of 19% to SEK 5,819m ($54.2m).

In prepared statements, CEO Lars Wingefor was optimistic about mobile’s recovery going forward. “There are positive signals with regard to ad monetization into FY 2023/24, with revenue behaviour and advertising prices exceeding expectations toward the end of the quarter.”

Deals going sour

The grim financials come on the back of news of Embracer Group losing out on a reported $2bn dollar deal, although as Wingefor noted, “The impact of potential deals is not included in the management forecast for the current financial year.” It's clear that had the deal completed Embracer would have been able to put a positive spin on their future outlook. Without the deal in place the latest financials only make for grim reading.

Embracer’s Q3 financials by comparison saw a huge uptick in sales by 128%, a trend that continued with growth in this quarter. However, a relatively positive outlook seems to have taken a significant knock with the loss of this deal, especially with Embracer ending up approved for the stock exchange last year, furthering their vulnerability to a market shock as a result of the news.

It should be especially noted that this Q4 deal may have been the reason we saw slower M&A activity from Embracer Group recently, a factor that’s usually in their favour. Although with a knock like this it may be a while before we see Embracer return to embracing.


Tags:
Iwan Morris
Iwan Morris
Staff Writer

Iwan is a Cardiff-based freelance writer, who only occasionally refers to himself in the third person.

Related Articles

News May 18th, 2023

TakeTwo full-year financials highlight Zynga acquisition and performance

News May 10th, 2023

EA takes its eye off the ball as mobile growth slows to 1% in Q4 report

News Mar 22nd, 2023

Flexion Q4 financials close with another record quarter

News Feb 17th, 2022

Embracer Group's Q3 net sales increased 135% to almost $600 million

News May 24th, 2023

Embracer loses out on $2bn deal at the eleventh-hour