Netflix to launch in-house ad tech with global rollout set for 2025

Streaming giant Netflix is launching its own advertising technology platform less than two years after entering the ads industry.

The movesignifies Netflix's intent to get serious about advertising and will see the streaming platform compete against other industry giants with ad servers such as Amazon and Google.

Netflix initially partnered with Microsoft to easily more enter the ad space and compete with rivals such as Hulu. Now, with its own in-house ad tech, Netflix is set to fully control its advertising operations.

This strategic move will enable Netflix to create targeted and personalized ads for its 270 million subscribers. The company will begin testing its ad tech in Canada this year as it aims to launch in the US by Q2 2025 and globally by the end of 2025.

Taking complete control

Netflix's president of advertising Amy Reinhard says, “Bringing our ad tech in-house will allow us to power the ads plan with the same level of excellence that’s made Netflix the leader in streaming technology today."

“We’re being incredibly strategic about how we present ads because we want our members to have a phenomenal experience," adds Reinhard. “We conduct deep consumer research to make sure we stay ahead of the competition, bringing opportunities that are better for members and better for brands.”

Netflix aims to have as much control over its ad tech as its streaming tech, providing agencies with more control and transparency. The company also plans to move away from generic ads and experiment with story-driven "episodic" campaigns rather than repetitive ads.