Papergames launches new international brand Infold Games

The brand focuses on creating video games that foster emotional connections and immersive experiences

By , Staff Writer

Interactive entertainment company Papergames has launched a new international brand to be named Infold Games to bring new experiences to players across the globe. 


Infold Games focuses on creating video games that foster emotional connections and immersive experiences. The brand also aims to build a rich universe for players that'll globally encourage creativity through their strategic perspective.


Headquartered in Singapore with branches in Los Angeles, Tokyo, Seoul, and Taipei, Infold Games held offline playtests for its newest Nikki series entry, Infinity Nikki in North America and Japan in May 2024 and received positive feedback from testers. 


A proven track record


Infold Games builds on Papergames' endeavour to create titles that will “empower the world with creativity" and plans to launch more games as well as collaborate with global enterprises and talents to advance the entertainment industry.


The brand's recent release, Love and Deepspace, a 3D interactive romance game which launched on January 18th, 2024 has garnered more than 10 million downloads. 


Founded in 2013, Papergames specializes in interactive entertainment with the Nikki and Love series, featuring titles like Love Nikki and Mr Love: Queen's Choice. They also engage in cultural ventures, producing animation, comics, and music.


Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

