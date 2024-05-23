Will your players earn you the Pocket Gamer People's Choice Award 2024?

Nominations for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2024 are live, of course - head on over and submit your entries if you haven't managed it yet - but today the focus is on the PG People's Choice.

This is always a hotly contested category because it requires readers of our consumer-focused partner site PocketGamer.com to nominate and subsequently vote for their favourite mobile gaming experience - and, despite the thousands sharing their opinion, it is often a very close run thing.

The nominations phase is now open and the rules allow developers and publishers to encourage their audience to champion their game. No catch, but there are some guidelines to keep in mind:

Your game should be 'best of the best' material It must have received a full release between January 2023 and June 2024 Your players must nominate by the deadline of June 17th via the official People's Choice form

If that's all good, you're good to go.

Wait, there's more



The People's Choice is one of the 22 categories that make up this year's PG Mobile Games Awards, which take place on Tuesday August 20th in Cologne, just before Gamescom kicks off (tickets for the live event will be on sale soon).

The nominations phase across all categories is well underway and, like the PG People's Choice, closes on June 17th. So anyone, any company, or any time that has…

Released one of the finest mobile games experiences of 2023-24

Worked with an ultra-talented team of individuals that deliver day in, day out

Gone consistently over-and-above to satisfy their demanding-but-devoted players

Supplied critical industry-leading services

Implemented marketing campaigns that leave rivals playing catch up

Introduced genuine innovation into the sector

Or played a role within the industry that they feel elevated them/their team/their game above their peers

…should swing by the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards website and fill in the form for the relevant awards they ought to submit for.

You can nominate for yourself or for another studio's efforts you think should be considered.

Reminder: nominations for both the PG People's Choice and PG Mobile Games Awards close on at midnight on June 17th.

Companies interested in sponsorship details – it's what makes these events possible – please contact Steel Media CEO Chris James at chris@pocketgamer.co.uk.