Week in Mobile Games E13 - ByteDance's $4bn Moonton plans, tips for working with the games media, and what devs think of Unity's runtime fee

The PocketGamer.biz podcast team give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and and what's inside this week's episode…

By , Head of Content

Brian Baglow, Daniel Griffiths and Paige Cook from the PocketGamer.biz team discuss the latest mobile games industry news from the past week.

We cover ByteDance's latest plans for its $4 billion acquisition of Mobile Legends developer Moonton, remote work and leadership skills challenges, UGC investment opportunities, and ask if Unity developers really are over the runtime fee.

Craig Chapple is a freelance analyst, consultant and writer with specialist knowledge of the games industry. He has previously served as Senior Editor at PocketGamer.biz, as well as holding roles at Sensor Tower, Nintendo and Develop.

