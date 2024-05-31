Kinetix and Krafton partner to empower gamers with generative AI technology

Generative AI startup Kinetix has teamed up with Krafton-owned UGC platform OVERDARE to bring generative AI to mobile gamers.

Once launched, the Kinetix technology within the OVERDARE app will allow players to transform videos into dynamic 3D animations, or "emotes," allowing them to integrate TikTok trends, film moments, goal celebrations, or physical movements of any kind into the game world.

The aim is that the feature will enhance user engagement by providing a unique way for players to express their personality and stand out in the mobile gaming community. UGC is increasingly seen as a way of allowing players to put their stamp on the games they play and, as a result, be more inclined to stick around to play and contribute some more.

Turning gamers into creators

Kinetix CEO Yassine Tahi says, “This is more than just an innovative feature. It’s a transformative approach to gaming. Our technology allows players to generate and customize emotes on the fly, bringing a new level of personalization and social interaction to the gaming community."

OVERDARE CEO Hyungchul Park believes that the new technology will “be vital to boosting player retention and fostering a deeper, more personalized connection" to the company's ecosystem.

Kinetix next level approach is that it uses AI to help create the animations, making it easier for players perhaps using the tech for the first time, to obtain great results. And the easier it is to get something that players want to keep, the more they'll engage.

Kinetix technology promises low-cost content to enhance users custom emotes, enhancing engagement and creativity.

With plans for a full worldwide release later this year, OVERDARE - Krafton's NFT-powered mobile metaverse game - is presently in the Alpha test phase on Android in five Southeast Asian markets: Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Indonesia.