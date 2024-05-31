News

Azur Games moves into real money gaming with new iGaming spin-off

The new brand will be a separate division focusing on the development and publication of real money and skill-based games

Azur Games moves into real money gaming with new iGaming spin-off
By , Staff Writer

Game developer and publisher Azur Games is branching out into new gaming territory with the launch of Azur iGaming to reach new audiences and monetisation channels. 

The launch of iGaming gives the company a new publishing are specifically for the release of real money gambling and skill-based titles for the first time, accompanied by the creation of a $10 million investment fund dedicated to the creation and promotion of these genres.

This new initiative will enable the company and its partners to tap into what's increasingly being recognised as a rapidly growing market and collaborate for mutual growth. The real money gambling market - a field of gaming which in the past has drawn scrutiny and legislation in certain countries - is currently expanding at 20 to 30% annually, Azur report.

Start of something new

Azur iGaming will be branded as a separate division and the Dubai-based company is now actively seeking developers of real money gaming and skill-based projects to join this new division. 

Previously the company has focused on building a wide-ranging hypercasual portfolio and acquired the entire portfolio of US-based hypercasual publisher Tastypill late last year. This move came in amongst industry trends showing that the genre had experienced an 8% slide in installs quarter-on-quarter raising concerns as to how well the hypercasual genre could perform in future.

Commenting on the company's new venture, Azur Games co-founder Dmitry Yaminsky said, “We believe in the potential of the RMG and skill-based project niches. Many expert teams in this market are seeking opportunities to leverage their talents in related genres. We aim to help them reach new heights, adapt for rapid growth, and strengthen them with our expertise." 

Earlier this year Azur Games' CRO Maxim Kozhnov shared his insight on how analysts can optimize their workflow at different stages while producer Milana Gelmanova discussed the company's transformative journey behind Ural Games' Taxi Run. 


Tags:
Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

Related Articles

News Aug 23rd, 2022

Azur Games invests in French studio Pinpin Team

News Nov 25th, 2021

Azur Games invests $2 million into blockchain-based NFT metaverse Axes 2.0

Feature Apr 22nd, 2024

Behind the scenes: How to achieve a 30% revenue increase three years after launch

Feature Mar 19th, 2024

Game Analysis: Deconstructing Jelly Run 2048 - Boosting rewarded ads and retention with a new meta

Feature Mar 14th, 2024

Behind the scenes: The art and design that brings Railroad Empire to life