Azur Games moves into real money gaming with new iGaming spin-off

Game developer and publisher Azur Games is branching out into new gaming territory with the launch of Azur iGaming to reach new audiences and monetisation channels.

The launch of iGaming gives the company a new publishing are specifically for the release of real money gambling and skill-based titles for the first time, accompanied by the creation of a $10 million investment fund dedicated to the creation and promotion of these genres.

This new initiative will enable the company and its partners to tap into what's increasingly being recognised as a rapidly growing market and collaborate for mutual growth. The real money gambling market - a field of gaming which in the past has drawn scrutiny and legislation in certain countries - is currently expanding at 20 to 30% annually, Azur report.

Start of something new

Azur iGaming will be branded as a separate division and the Dubai-based company is now actively seeking developers of real money gaming and skill-based projects to join this new division.

Previously the company has focused on building a wide-ranging hypercasual portfolio and acquired the entire portfolio of US-based hypercasual publisher Tastypill late last year. This move came in amongst industry trends showing that the genre had experienced an 8% slide in installs quarter-on-quarter raising concerns as to how well the hypercasual genre could perform in future.

Commenting on the company's new venture, Azur Games co-founder Dmitry Yaminsky said, “We believe in the potential of the RMG and skill-based project niches. Many expert teams in this market are seeking opportunities to leverage their talents in related genres. We aim to help them reach new heights, adapt for rapid growth, and strengthen them with our expertise."

