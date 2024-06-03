Honor of Kings Launches global esports program with teams from around the world

Honor of Kings publisher Level Infinite has launched its new esports partnership program that'll allow teams from across the globe to face-off in the 5v5 hero battle game.

This comes after the 2024 Honor of Kings Open EMEA Finals Split 1 where AG Hong Kong (AGHK) won and secured a spot at the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 2 on June 29. AGHK will join VKS, champions of Season 1, and champions of 2024 CHOKBR.

In addition, five teams from the Southeast Asia Qualifier and five directly invited teams from Southeast Asia, Latin America, Western Europe, Türkiye, and MENA regions will compete in Season 2.

Growing the Honor of Kings ecosystem

Teams that were directly invited to the Partnership Program for the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 2 are REX REGUM QEON from Southeast Asia, ISURUS from Latin America, and FUT ESPORTS from Türkiye. The teams from MENA and Western Europe will be announced on June 11 and June 12 respectively.

Level Infinite's senior director of global esports center James Yang says, “Esports organizations are an invaluable part of the equation to grow Honor of Kings around the globe. With this program, we’re recognizing their value with fans, and will work closely with the partners to collaborate on exciting Honor of Kings esports content.”

With the game's global launch on mobile boasting 3 million pre-registrations, both the partnership program and the Honor of Kings Invitational Series are supported by Level Infinite's $15 million investment to further grow the game's esports ecosystem through collaboration with global organizations.