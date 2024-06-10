Supercell’s Squad Busters picks up $10 million in first week

Supercell’s Squad busters generated $10 million in its first week, according to market intelligence firm Appfigures.

The title is Supercell’s first global launch since it released Brawl Stars five and a half years ago in December 2018. Comparing the two releases, Appfigures said Brawl Stars earned $4.1m during its first seven days.

One notable difference, however, is that Squad Busters’ revenue peaked on day three and declined over the following four days. Brawl Stars, meanwhile, had consistent growth during its first week.

Brawl Stars went on to generate more than $2 billion in global lifetime player spending across the App Store and Google Play.

Since the latter part of last year, the title has also experienced a resurgence, and in 2024 has already grossed more than it did during the entirety of 2023.

Busting out

Last week, we reported exclusive Sensor Tower data that showed Squad Busters had generated $1.1 million during its first day, accumulating 8.8m downloads.

According to Sensor Tower, the United States was the largest revenue generator, followed by Germany and France. The US also ranked No. 1 for installs, followed by Brazil.

Squad Busters big launch came after one month in soft launch, and a marketing campaign that saw it accumulate 40m pre-registrations ahead of its global release.

We spoke about the launch of Squad Busters in our recent Week in Mobile Games podcast.