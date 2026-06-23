Newzoo CEO Michelle Van der Wilk-Rouhof steps down after six years

Michelle Van der Wilk-Rouhof steps down as Newzoo CEO after nearly six years.

Her tenure centred on expanded data sources, stronger modelling and a scalable market intelligence platform.

The outgoing CEO plans a summer break before taking on a new challenge.

Michelle Van der Wilk-Rouhof will step down as CEO of games market intelligence firm Newzoo, with her departure effective July 1st.

The outgoing chief executive announced the move in a LinkedIn post, marking the end of nearly six years leading the company.

Joris Goossens will step into the CEO role as of July 1st. Currently Newzoo's CRO, Goossens brings cross-media audience measurement experience from Comscore and understands both the core of the business and the opportunity ahead.

“I'm confident in and proud of where Newzoo stands today and in what comes next,” said Van der Wilk-Rouhof. “Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey with me in one way or another.”

A platform built for scale

Reflecting on her tenure, Van der Wilk-Rouhof pointed to expanded data sources, strengthened modelling and a scalable platform offering a clearer view of how the games market, players and performance are evolving.

She credited the trust placed in her by founders Peter Warman and Thijs Hagoort, the Advance board, colleagues and clients across the business.

Van der Wilk-Rouhof said Newzoo is now more deeply connected to the industry it serves. She will take time off this summer to spend with family rather than jumping immediately into a new role.