The global games market is forecast to reach $197bn in 2025

That's according to Newzoo's State of Gaming in 2025 report, which showed that the annual increase follows an upward revision driven by stronger-than-expected PC and mobile performance.

The report estimates that mobile games will generate $108bn in 2025, up 7.7% year-on-year, spurred on by new hits and strong evergreen titles.

The segment’s second straight year of growth suggests mobile has stabilised after post-pandemic normalisation.

A standout year

Newzoo found that a strong slate of game releases, the launch of Nintendo’s Switch 2, and continued mobile momentum made 2025 an exceptional year, driving games market growth beyond expectations.

Despite ongoing pressures on development and publishing, including studio closures and restructuring, consumer spending and engagement remained resilient across major franchises.

The report also found that the games industry’s 2025 growth performance is increasingly driven by long-term engagement, pricing strength, and established franchises.

