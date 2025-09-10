Newzoo: Global games market set to hit $188.8bn in 2025

Asia-Pacific leads with $87.6bn, while Latin America and MENA show faster growth.

Global player base to reach 3.58bn in 2025, over 60% of online users.

The global games market is projected to reach $188.8 billion in 2025, up 3.4% year-on-year.

That's according to Newzoo's latest forecast which showed that mobile will generate $103bn in 2025, a rise of 2.9% Y/Y. Overall, mobile will maintain a 55% market share.

Asia-Pacific leads with $87.6bn despite slowing growth. Latin America and the MENA region stand at $8.3bn and $7.1bn respectively. Europe, meanwhile, will make up $33.1bn.

China's $49.8bn and the US's $49.6bn will make up half of all global games spending this year.

Player growth

Newzoo estimates that the global player base will reach 3.58bn in 2025, over 60% of the online population, though growth is flattening as the market matures.

Mobile leads again with 3bn players (83%), PC has 936 million (26%), while console gaming will reach 645m players in 2025 (18%).

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific leads with 1.9bn players (53% of the total), while the Middle East and Africa are the fastest-growing regions (+6.8% YoY), driven by mobile-first markets.

Looking ahead

Newzoo expects the global games market to reach $206.5bn by 2028, with nearly four billion players worldwide.

Console will drive growth on the back of GTA VI and Gen-10 hardware, while PC sales rise via Asia-Pacific adoption and premium releases.

Mobile continues to expand (+2.2% CAGR), though slower, with more spending shifting beyond Apple and Google stores. Console and PC will also gradually narrow the gap with mobile.

You can access the full report here.