Newzoo: Global games market set to hit $188.8bn in 2025
|Date
|Type
|Companies Involved
|Key Datapoint
|Sep 10, 2025
|report
|Newzoo
|$188.8bn 2025 market forecast
- Asia-Pacific leads with $87.6bn, while Latin America and MENA show faster growth.
- China ($49.8bn) and the US ($49.6bn) will account for half of global spending.
- Europe contributes $33.1bn to worldwide games revenue.
- Global player base to reach 3.58bn in 2025, over 60% of online users.
- Mobile dominates with 3bn players, PC at 936m, and console at 645m.
The global games market is projected to reach $188.8 billion in 2025, up 3.4% year-on-year.
That's according to Newzoo's latest forecast which showed that mobile will generate $103bn in 2025, a rise of 2.9% Y/Y. Overall, mobile will maintain a 55% market share.
Asia-Pacific leads with $87.6bn despite slowing growth. Latin America and the MENA region stand at $8.3bn and $7.1bn respectively. Europe, meanwhile, will make up $33.1bn.
China's $49.8bn and the US's $49.6bn will make up half of all global games spending this year.
Player growth
Newzoo estimates that the global player base will reach 3.58bn in 2025, over 60% of the online population, though growth is flattening as the market matures.
Mobile leads again with 3bn players (83%), PC has 936 million (26%), while console gaming will reach 645m players in 2025 (18%).
Region-wise, Asia-Pacific leads with 1.9bn players (53% of the total), while the Middle East and Africa are the fastest-growing regions (+6.8% YoY), driven by mobile-first markets.
Looking ahead
Newzoo expects the global games market to reach $206.5bn by 2028, with nearly four billion players worldwide.
Console will drive growth on the back of GTA VI and Gen-10 hardware, while PC sales rise via Asia-Pacific adoption and premium releases.
Mobile continues to expand (+2.2% CAGR), though slower, with more spending shifting beyond Apple and Google stores. Console and PC will also gradually narrow the gap with mobile.
You can access the full report here.