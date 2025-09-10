Menu PocketGamer.biz
Search
Home   >   Data

Newzoo: Global games market set to hit $188.8bn in 2025

Mobile remains the largest segment at $103bn, holding a 55% market share
Isa Muhammad
By Isa Muhammad
Newzoo: Global games market set to hit $188.8bn in 2025
Date Type Companies Involved Key Datapoint
Sep 10, 2025 report Newzoo $188.8bn 2025 market forecast
  • Asia-Pacific leads with $87.6bn, while Latin America and MENA show faster growth.
  • China ($49.8bn) and the US ($49.6bn) will account for half of global spending.
  • Europe contributes $33.1bn to worldwide games revenue.
  • Global player base to reach 3.58bn in 2025, over 60% of online users.
  • Mobile dominates with 3bn players, PC at 936m, and console at 645m.
Stay Informed
Get Industry News In Your Inbox…
Sign Up Today

The global games market is projected to reach $188.8 billion in 2025, up 3.4% year-on-year. 

That's according to Newzoo's latest forecast which showed that mobile will generate $103bn in 2025, a rise of 2.9% Y/Y. Overall, mobile will maintain a 55% market share. 

Asia-Pacific leads with $87.6bn despite slowing growth. Latin America and the MENA region stand at $8.3bn and $7.1bn respectively. Europe, meanwhile, will make up $33.1bn. 

China's $49.8bn and the US's $49.6bn will make up half of all global games spending this year. 

Player growth

Newzoo estimates that the global player base will reach 3.58bn in 2025, over 60% of the online population, though growth is flattening as the market matures. 

Mobile leads again with 3bn players (83%), PC has 936 million (26%), while console gaming will reach 645m players in 2025 (18%).

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific leads with 1.9bn players (53% of the total), while the Middle East and Africa are the fastest-growing regions (+6.8% YoY), driven by mobile-first markets.

Looking ahead 

Newzoo expects the global games market to reach $206.5bn by 2028, with nearly four billion players worldwide. 

Console will drive growth on the back of GTA VI and Gen-10 hardware, while PC sales rise via Asia-Pacific adoption and premium releases. 

Mobile continues to expand (+2.2% CAGR), though slower, with more spending shifting beyond Apple and Google stores. Console and PC will also gradually narrow the gap with mobile.

You can access the full report here

Companies

Newzoo

Related