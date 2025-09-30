NFT penguin game Pudgy Party hits one million installs in first month

Pudgy Party leverages Pudgy Penguins’ NFT brand.

The new game has been played more than five million times.

NFT-infused party game Pudgy Party has hit one million installs in its first month on mobile.

Developed by blockchain games company Mythical Games and leveraging Pudgy Penguins’ NFT brand, Pudgy Party allows players to collect penguins with various powers and personalities, dress them up in outfits and compete in solo or multiplayer matches.

Across 1m players, more than 5m games have been played with 2m penguins eliminated. Fans have collected 2.5m fish and eaten 1m servings of sushi within the title.

Web3 optional

Pudgy Party launched on August 29th with casual party mechanics, fast-paced minigames and blockchain integration. It was developed on Mythical Games’ platform and was built to target both Web2 and Web3 players.

Web3 enthusiasts can mint costumes into NFTs, then buy and sell them in the game’s marketplace.

The Pudgy Penguins brand was first launched in 2021 on the Ethereum blockchain.

"When you combine Pudgy Penguins’ viral IP with Mythical Games’ industry-leading Web3 expertise, milestones like this are just the beginning," said Pudgy Penguins CEO and founder Luca Netz.

"One million downloads in under a month proves there’s real demand for fun, accessible experiences in this space and we’re only getting started. We’re looking forward to building on this momentum and delivering even more for our community around the world."

Mythical Games CEO John Linden added in an exclusive comment to PocketGamer.biz: "Reaching one million downloads for Pudgy Party so quickly is more than a milestone - it’s proof of a new era in gaming, where culturally relevant IP meets frictionless, social-first, world-class gameplay.

"Pudgy Penguins gave us a chance to reimagine mobile gaming, and the response has been electric. This early traction highlights the broader shift we’re leading at Mythical: expanding our platform, engaging players more deeply, and creating entertainment experiences that blur the lines between gaming, community and ownership."