Nicholas Le named PeopleFun CEO as Tamara Feiman takes over Lion Studios

Nicholas Le is moving from Lion Studios CEO to CEO of PeopleFun.

Tamara Feiman has been appointed CEO of Lion Studios.

Lion Studios has reached nearly 5 billion installs under Le's leadership.

Nicholas Le is stepping down as CEO of Tripledot subsidiary Lion Studios to become CEO of PeopleFun, while Tamara Feiman has been appointed to lead Lion Studios.

Le said the move marks a new chapter after working alongside PeopleFun for the past eight years, first under AppLovin and later under Tripledot Studios.

The Texas-based company is behind Wordscapes, and Le will focus on strengthening the franchise while pursuing new growth opportunities across word and puzzle games.

“I could not be prouder to hand the reins to Tamara Feiman as she moves into the CEO role to guide Lion's next chapter," Le said in a post. “While I transition to Studio Chair to support Lion Studios from a high level, I know the team is in the best possible hands to reach new heights."

Lion leadership

Le joined Lion Studios as one of its first employees when the company launched inside AppLovin in San Francisco in 2018, becoming CEO in 2020 after taking over from Rafael Vivas.

During his tenure, Lion Studios navigated the shift from hypercasual to hybridcasual games, moving from publishing nearly one game per week to reaching the Top Grossing charts with puzzle titles.

Le said Lion has reached nearly 5 billion installs during his time with the company.

Feiman, who joined Lion six years ago, will now lead the studio's next chapter. Le will remain involved as Studio Chair, supporting Lion Studios at a high level.

“I joined Lion 6 years ago," said Feiman in a post. “Since then, I've had the privilege of growing alongside the company through its biggest successes, challenges and transformations.

“But what has always made Lion special is how we work with our partner studios. Together, we've taken risks, learned quickly and turned great ideas into games played by millions."

She added: “I'm proud of what we've built together and excited about where we can take Lion next."