Nintendo to acquire Bandai Namco Studios Singapore

BNSS will be renamed Nintendo Studios Singapore once the deal closes.

Nintendo expects only a minor financial impact from the acquisition this fiscal year.

BNSS has long supported Nintendo titles, including work on the Splatoon series.

Switch maker Nintendo has agreed to acquire shares of Bandai Namco Studios Singapore (BNSS) to strengthen its game development capabilities.

Nintendo plans to acquire 80% of BNSS on April 1st, 2026, with the remaining shares to be purchased later once the studio’s operations have stabilised.

Following the acquisition, BNSS will become a Nintendo subsidiary and will continue operating under a new name: Nintendo Studios Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Nintendo said the acquisition will have only a minimal impact on its financial results for the current fiscal year.

Strategic move

Originally an overseas base for Bandai Namco with expertise in in-game art asset creation, BNSS has supported Nintendo projects such as the Splatoon series and already maintains an active working relationship with the Switch company.

Given BNSS’s track record and existing collaboration, Nintendo said it decided to acquire the studio to reinforce its overall development structure.

Founded in 2013, Bandai Namco Studios Singapore has contributed to major titles including Ace Combat 7, Soul Calibur 6, Tekken 7 and 8, and supported development on Splatoon 3.

The studio also recently released the original game Hirogami in collaboration with Bandai Namco Studios Malaysia.