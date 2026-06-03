Nitro Games' Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Boom to launch on mobile in 2026

The game is scheduled for release in 2026.

Players will fight as a Space Marine across campaigns set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

The title features retro-inspired FPS gameplay optimised for mobile devices.

Nitro Games has revealed plans to launch Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Boom on mobile later this year.

The upcoming title is a mobile adaptation of the shooter series set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, with pre-registration now open on the Apple App Store and Google Play ahead of its planned 2026 launch.

The game brings the retro-inspired first-person shooter experience to mobile, adapting the Boltgun series originally developed by Auroch Digital for PC and console platforms.

Players will take on the role of a Space Marine and battle through campaigns filled with Chaos forces, cultists, traitors, daemons, and towering war machines.

Mobile adaptation

According to Nitro Games, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Boom combines fast-paced combat with mobile-optimised controls while retaining the gothic atmosphere and action of the Warhammer 40,000 setting.

The title also features multiple chapters from the Boltgun series and includes large single-player campaigns spread across multiple worlds.

Players will have access to weapons from the Warhammer 40,000 universe as they navigate hidden paths, engage in brutal firefights, and face relentless enemy encounters.

“This game is a fantastic match for our skills and experience in bringing shooter brands to mobile," said Nitro Games CEO Jussi Tähtinen. “We look forward to introducing the perfected Boltgun experience to a global mobile gamer audience."