Nitro Games appoints new COO and CPO

Finnish developer Nitro Games has promoted two long-term team members as its new chief operating officer and chief people officer.

Antti Ruonala has stepped up from head of operations and into the COO role. He first joined the company back in 2014 as business development assistant.

Milka Tarkiainen, meanwhile, has stepped into the position of CPO. She first joined the studio in 2017 as marketing coordinator, before moving into office, HR and people ops roles.

“During my close to nine-year-long journey at Nitro Games PLC I've learned more than I ever thought possible,” Tarkiainen wrote in a statement.

“Thanks to the almost unwavering trust and freedom to explore from Jussi Tähtinen and Antti Villanen, I have had the opportunity and absolute pleasure to help build Nitro to what it is now from the HR perspective.

“We have tried, measured, failed, succeeded, lost, gained and learned a ton, and it has prepped me to be ready for this next chapter and responsibility within the company I love so dearly.”

Partnership deal

News of an executive shakeup comes shortly after Nitro Games signed a development services agreement with an unnamed European game developer and publisher for an unannounced mobile shooter.

The deal saw the company secure €1.6 million for the project, bringing the total order value for the work to €2m so far.